Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Nets? Milwaukee Bucks Release Injury Report on 2x MVP

Oct 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) mean mugs to the audience after powering his way to the basket and being fouled by a Houston Rockets player in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has started off the season in red-hot form, can he keep it up as he takes on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets?

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season in good form, prevailing against the 76ers and the Rockets. And Giannis Antetokounmpo has been key in both wins.

You would naturally expect him to dominate and dominate he did. He scored an outrageous 44 points in 28 minutes against the Rockets and put up a near triple-double against the 76ers.

He now faces Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. Will he play? And will they prevail?

Milwaukee Bucks release an injury report on all players.

As per the latest injury report from the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo will feature and play.

It is still the usual suspects who are out. Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton, and Khris Middleton.

Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Nets remains unchanged. OUT:

Pat Connaughton (right calf strain)

Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery)

Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery) https://t.co/KkM8CNeCpE — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 25, 2022

The Bucks will be hoping they get all their players back as they are crucial in maintaining a winning record and possibly winning the Eastern Conference once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 3x MVP or 2x champion? Which one does he want most?

Well, given the importance of a Larry O’Brien trophy in one’s resume, we reckon Giannis wants that one more. But we can’t rule him out of a run for this third MVP award.

He is doing his usual thing, dominating the paint and leading his team past the line.

On Saturday, Giannis became the first player in Bucks History to score 44+ points in 28 minutes or less. That’s also just the 5th time in NBA History that a player has scored 44 points or more in less than 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/auw2HQwdIB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 25, 2022

Will the Bucks win against the Nets? Regardless of the outcome, it will be an exciting matchup.

