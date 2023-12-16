Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Bucks Issue Injury Report for 2x MVP After 64-Point Night

Dec 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is restrained by a coach outside the Indiana Pacers locker room after the game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently amid a nine-game-long homestand. Five games in during this period, they have managed to win four games. Currently on a two-game win streak, in hopes for the Bucks to go on their fourth three-game win streak of the season, the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo will be of the utmost importance. However, considering he has contracted a non-covid illness, fans wonder whether or not the two-time Most Valuable Player will suit up tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

The Milwaukee Bucks have some of their most important players listed on the team’s injury report. Khris Middleton (right knee) and Jae Crowder (left abductor) will be out for the Bucks-Pistons contest. Whereas, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as ‘probable’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/eric_nehm/status/1735799188049314043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Greek Freak has only missed out on one fixture so far in this 2023-2024 campaign. During the 15th November clash against the Toronto Raptors, Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a strained right calf.

Going up against the ailing Detroit Pistons, Damian Lillard is capable enough to lead the squad to a victory without Antetokounmpo suiting up alongside him. Hence, it is the perfect time for the big man to get some rest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo moves up on the MVP Ladder

When Damian Lillard was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks, several fans and pundits believed that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s productivity might take a hit. To begin the season, Giannis was relatively slow.

During the three games in October, the 6ft 11” forward recorded 27.3 points and 10 rebounds. These numbers drastically improved during the next month. As Lillard was visibly struggling to shoot the ball at a high efficiency, Antetokounmpo carried a lot of the team’s offensive load. In November, Antetokounmpo lodged 30.3 points and 10.9 rebounds.

The 29-year-old’s outings in December have been phenomenal. So far, in the five games played, which also included a historic 64-point outing, Giannis’ numbers took a massive leap. Averaging 40 points and 11 rebounds this month, Antetokounmpo has jumped up two spots in the MVP Ladder.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1735765079310655689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Currently third on the list, just behind Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the multiple-time All-NBA player has a great shot at clinching his third Most Valuable Player honor.