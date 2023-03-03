Is Ja Morant Going To Jail? Exploring The Legitimacy Behind His Gun-Related Encounter With 17 Year Old Boy

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after shooting for three during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has found himself in some hot water recently. Despite being signed to the Memphis Grizzlies on a contract that could be worth up to $231 million, having a Nike signature shoe line, and being a heavily endorsed athlete, the Murray State alum seems to have backtracked on his success.

Morant has been accused of repeatedly punching a 17-year-old boy in the head during a pick-up basketball game at his house. Him along with his friend would reportedly assault him to a point where he would be left with a sizeable knot on his head.

The boy, whose name has not been disclosed as of yet, would then go on to say that Ja would come out from his house after beating him up with a gun very much visible in his waistband, clearly threatening him with it. The 17 y/o would recount all of these events that transpired last summer to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Will Ja Morant go to jail?

There have been no charges filed against either party so Ja Morant currently isn’t in any danger of going to jail. The County Office could not find enough evidence on either side to corroborate Morant’s or the boy’s side of the story.

The boy did go on to say that Ja hit him 12-13 times and that his friend hit him another 4-5 times. According to Ja, it was the 17 y/o who, as he was leaving his premises, threatened his family and that’s what led to him pressing charges against him.

This whole debacle started when Ja was reportedly struck in the head with the ball by the boy, clearly trying to instigate a fight. He would then approach the Grizzlies star while pulling his pants up. Ja would go on to admit that he did swing first but only because he believed the ball striking him was the first hit of the tussle.

As for him ‘showcasing’ his firearm, the Washington Post reports that Morant nor his attorneys denied the allegation that he did the same.

Ja Morant was accused of threatening a security guard

Merely 4 days prior to the incident with the 17-year-old kid during the pick-up basketball, it was reported that Ja Morant threatened a security guard at a mall. A couple months after the Grizzles were eliminated from the Playoffs, Ja’s mother would get into an argument with a Finish Line employee.

She would call her son and he would soon arrive with close to 9 people with him. According to the guard, he felt threatened as when Ja and his people were leaving, Morant would yell out, “Let me find out what time he gets off.”

