Ja Morant Ironically Celebrated with ‘Finger Guns’ On the Day Reports of Assaulting a Minor Were Revealed

For Ja Morant, the current climate is akin to living in a nightmare. Right when he has been playing the best basketball of his life, the fresh controversy has thrown his future in jeopardy. Morant has been accused of violent altercations that do not befit an athlete of his stature.

The Washington Post’s report makes a shocking claim that Morant not only physically trashed a 17-year-old child but also threatened him with a gun. In fact, the report also claims Ja Morant has already confessed to striking the minor first. His agent, however, refuted the presence of any gun. Even as the case continues to unravel, NBA fans are busy finding out the irony surrounding the Morant saga.

One popular post on Twitter showed how Morant ironically broke out the ‘finger guns’ celebrations on the day the Post published the article accusing Morant of two separate violent altercations.

Nah this Ja Morant celebration is crazypic.twitter.com/7sDeu6E3zY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2023

Also read: Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage

Ja Morant celebrated with Finger Guns against the Houston Rockets

The video shared by Barstool sports clearly shows Ja Morant on the sidelines during the game against Houston Rockets. The 6ft 2″ PG, after Desmond Bane drained a corner three, celebrated his teammate’s impressive shot. However, he chose a celebration that would become an object of mockery only on the same day.

Morant, in his joy, broke out the finger guns to celebrate Bane’s shot. However, Post published their shocking article on the same day. The Grizzlies had come away with a win, but Ja’s day took a steep turn the same night. Fans were quick to point out the irony of it all.

Probably not the best celebration yo — DC (@CRAZYSHANK) March 2, 2023

in two years, ja could be a nba champion or on 30 for 30 explaining where it all went wrong https://t.co/bCyjfuTiYM — king mek XIV 🇳🇬 (@king_mek_) March 2, 2023

The jokes write themselves — sfhoops (@_sfhoops) March 2, 2023

The mother of Morant’s minor accuser has a history of filing suits

Washington Post‘s article revealed another interesting piece of information in the case. Apparently, the mother of the minor Morant hit has a history of filing lawsuits that have been discarded. One of Morant’s attorneys also accused the family of the 17-year-old demanding $20 million to discard the suit.

As it stands right now, Ja Morant certainly hit the minor. Police reports and Posts’ article clearly point out something fishy was going on with Morant and his behavior during that 4-day gap where he had two violent altercations was concerning. Even if the mother has a history it doesn’t absolve Morant from beating up a minor boy for throwing a ball too hard.

Also read: “Ja Morant Portrays Himself As Something He’s Not”: Shannon Sharpe Warns Grizzlies’ Star Following Allegations of Violence with a Minor