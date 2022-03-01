Is James Wiseman playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Steve Kerr gives update on the Warriors’ sophomore ahead of clash against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr gives an update on James Wiseman ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota, as they prepare to face the Timberwolves tonight. After their dreadful loss against the Dallas Mavericks at home, the Dubs would like to set the tone straight for their four-game road trip. Ahead of the game, the Warriors were seen practicing in Minnesota last night.

One of the things that caught everyone’s attention was James Wiseman participating in 3×3 drills. Wiseman was moving around normally and seemed like he may return to action soon. Earlier this week, the Dubs had assigned him to the Santa Cruz Warriors but called him back before he could play for them. Wiseman scrimmaged with them and now traveled with the team on the road trip. After the practice, the media talked to Steve Kerr about the same. Kerr very cheekily walked around the topic.

Steve Kerr refused to issue date of return for James Wiseman

James Wiseman was drafted at the 2nd spot by the Warriors in 2020. He played 39 games, where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He tore his meniscus last April, and hasn’t suited up for the Dubs since. In December, it was announced that James had a second surgery.

Since early February, Wiseman has been working out with the team, and been doing 5×5 drills. Last night, after practice, Steve Kerr was asked about a date of return.

Kerr avoided giving a date, and said he’s day-to-day.

James Wiseman is getting in a 3-on-3 scrimmage tonight in Minnesota and is moving well. Warriors remain unwilling to give any detailed update/target. Steve Kerr: “I’m going to continue to express what I’ve expressed in recent weeks. It’s day-to-day.” pic.twitter.com/qkMLwY0yIC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2022

From what the others are saying, and this day-to-day comment, we may be able to see Wiseman as soon as the contest against the Mavericks. However, one thing is for certain. James Wiseman is not playing tonight.