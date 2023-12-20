Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? Celtics Star Speaks Out On His Swollen Ankle Ahead Of His Game Against The Kings

After going 5-0 in their latest homestand, the Boston Celtics began their four-game California road trip with a tough loss against the Golden State Warriors. As they prepare to face off against the in-form Sacramento Kings, the contest promises to be an entertaining one. For the Celtics to avoid their second back-to-back losses this season, Jayson Tatum will need to step up big time. However, fans are wondering whether or not Tatum would be suiting up against De’Aaron Fox and Co.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum has been playing some exceptional basketball this campaign. Entering the contest against the Golden State Warriors, JT was averaging some MVP numbers – 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. As expected, the forward had a great start to the game. In the first four minutes, the four-time All-Star had already recorded four points, two rebounds, and an assist & rebound before suffering an ankle injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1737313628338921933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The 25-year-old immediately headed to the locker room. Listed as “probable to return” to the clash at the time, Tatum finished the night with an underwhelming stat line – 15 points and 8 rebounds.

“Ankle swells up”: Jayson Tatum

During the postgame press conference, Jayson Tatum gave an update regarding the left ankle sprain he sustained. Admitting that the injury wasn’t going to be an excuse for the loss, the 6ft 8” superstar did claim that the ankle had swollen up and that it had become stiff.

“Not to make any excuses, but when you sprain your ankle, it swells up. Just stiff. It just makes it a little tougher to move. I still was out there, so I feel like if you go out there and play, you can’t make any excuses,” Jayson Tatum revealed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaredWeissNBA/status/1737362446636167523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Boston Celtics have yet to release their injury report for tonight’s clash. However, it will be safe to assume that Jayson Tatum will be added to this list. Considering that he did eventually return for tonight’s clash, the injury doesn’t seem to be as serious. However, there could be a possibility that Joe Mazzulla and Co. rest him to eliminate any kind of risk.

Advertisement

As for the Sacramento Kings, apart from missing out on Alex Len, they will be playing with a healthy lineup.

The Boston Celtics-Sacramento Kings contest certainly promises to be an exciting one.