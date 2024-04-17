“The Dynasty Is Over”: Skip Bayless Harshly Points Out Warriors’ Troubles After Play-In Loss to Kings

Credits: Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors had one of their worst performances of the season in the most important game of the year. Going up against the Sacramento Kings in the 9-10 play-in game, Stephen Curry and co. suffered a 94-118 blowout loss. With their season coming to an end in an awful fashion, Skip Bayless declared that the Bay Area side’s dynasty has reached its conclusion.

Advertisement

Despite trailing by 13 points in the first quarter itself, the Golden State Warriors trimmed De’Aaron Fox and co.’s lead to merely 1 point in the third quarter. However, Mike Brown’s boys went on a run of their own. Eventually, they clinched a 26-point victory. Even before the final buzzer went off, Skip Bayless took to X (formerly “Twitter”) to state that the dynasty of the Warriors was over.

Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors made it to the finals on six occasions, winning the title four times. However, Bayless claims that the team, led by the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, is now aged and flawed. Apart from ripping apart the California team for their abysmal home record, the UNDISPUTED analyst also took shots at Green for being a huge reason behind the dynasty coming to an end. Skip wrote:

“Looks like the Warriors are exactly what their record said they were – aging, flawed, troubled, vulnerable. Only 21-20 at home. Always questions and controversy and instability swirling around Draymond the Podcaster. The Dynasty is Over.”

Bayless is well known for criticizing players and teams. While he does come off as a detractor in this instance, it is difficult to refute the 72-year-old. The Warriors are nowhere close to being the dominant force that they once were. In their prime, teams in the league would fear going up against Steve Kerr’s side. Now, with a horrific 21-20 record at the Chase Center, teams cannot wait to make a trip to San Francisco and grab a win.

While Stephen Curry is still performing at an All-NBA level, the likes of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have witnessed a massive dip in production. Thompson had one of the worst campaigns of his career, shooting merely 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point land. On the other hand, Green had one of his worst offensive seasons (14.6 points + assists per game) since his breakout performance in the 2014-2015 season. Additionally, due to disciplinary reasons, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year also missed out on an entire month of action.

The Warriors have to make some tough decisions this offseason. Apart from figuring out what contracts they reward Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with, the front office also needs to tackle the Klay Thompson situation – do they give him another contract extension or allow some other franchise to acquire the sharpshooter?