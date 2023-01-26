Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Celtics Release Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Jalen Brunson and co

Jayson Tatum is likely to play the Boston Celtics’ upcoming game against the New York Knicks at the TD Garden tonight.

49 games into their 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics currently sport the best record in the NBA. They have maintained this standing for most of the season thus far, starting in late November.

Their roster sports a fresh look and is clicking together on all gears when put to the test. They’ve had all 5 of their starters missing a significant number of games, but still look deadly with any lineup they put out on the court.

They started the season off with the highest offensive rating in league history. And though they have cooled off and are now the 2nd best offense in the league, their D has picked up.

The Celtics were a bottom-half defensive team until mid-December. But during the month when they went on a .500 pace, they managed to right the ship. Currently, they stand at 4th on the defensive ratings standings behind the Grizzlies, Cavs and Bucks.

Eastern Conference Rankings over the past six weeks: Most Wins:

1. Knicks: 15

1. Sixers: 15

3. Celtics: 14

3. Nets: 14

5. Heat: 13

6. Cavs: 12 Net Rating:

1. Knicks: +8.3

2. Nets: +6.6

3. Sixers: +5.8 Defensive Rating:

1. Knicks: 108.8

2. Celtics: 109.4https://t.co/UrEk8kN4Jd — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 16, 2023

Also Read – Jayson Tatum Reveals He Was ‘Sick To His Stomach’ When He Found Out His Girlfriend Was Pregnant With Deuce Tatum

The team looks poised to send 2 selections to the All-Star game. The Celtics’ guard rotation is also so good that Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White have made it almost impossible to find minutes for Payton Pritchard.

Though they’ve lost 2 games in a row after winning 9 straight, they still have a 3-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, who’re placed second in the Conference.

Much of the credit for their excellent play can be attributed to Jayson Tatum, who’s been on a tear. Averaging his highest scoring tally this year, Tatum is staking his claim for an MVP berth with his play.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs New York Knicks?

The 6’9″ forward is projected to be a part of action tonight. Boston released an injury report with only 2 players on it – Danilo Gallinari and Marcus Smart.

Good news: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon have all been removed from the Celtics’ injury report. Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) remains out for tomorrow’s game vs. New York. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 25, 2023

Also Read – Jayson Tatum’s wife Ella Mai Will Be Ready To Brawl With Zach LaVine’s Sister After This Tik Tok!

They are likely to start with both Al Horford and Robert Williams in their frontcourt alongside Tatum. The Knicks have size and are likely to resort to Julius Randle putting it to good use. However, there’s also a good chance that Grant Williams takes up a starting role.

Tatum stats for this season

Jayson Tatum is averaging a career-high 31 points per game alongside a career-high 8.6 rebounds per game. The 6’9″ swingman is also shooting at 46.8%, the second-highest field goal percentage of his career.

He is a top-3 scorer in the league in terms of scoring average this year. Tatum is also averaging a career-high 4.4 assists per game. He’s only missed 3 games so far this year.

Tatum is also 3rd in the minutes per game chart across the league. He’s 4th in the league in total minutes played this season, averaging 37.1 per game.