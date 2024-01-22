“Thought Y’all Loved Irrational Confidence, Cry”: Kevin Durant Gets Into Yet Another Spat With NBA Twitter Troll

Jan 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The clamorous nature of Kevin Durant has turned him into one of the most entertaining NBA personalities of this century. Alongside his on-court trash talks, his off-court exchanges with the followers of the league often catch the eyes. One such instance took place recently as the 2x champion got into yet another spat with a troll on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

The interaction spurred from the comments of the Phoenix Suns forward as he publicly backed himself. Deeming his career worthy of being in the greatest of all time conversation, he once mentioned, “Because I went to the [Golden State] Warriors. Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1749196223205020070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

One fan from the NBA Twitter community disagreed with Durant as he expressed his frustration online. Calling out the 6ft 11″ icon, the supporter played down his achievements, stating, “People win a ring on a superteam and think they deserve to be in the goat conversation? Be fr Kevin Durant”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BodiedbyTatum_/status/1749200381320569116?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This statement from the follower caught the attention of the 35-year-old Suns star. So, he responded to the troll in a typical KD manner, addressing the concerns surrounding his self-belief. “Thought y’all loved irrational confidence, cry,” the 13x All-Star mentioned to counter the fan’s remarks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1749202280837181726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was yet another display of Durant’s utmost faith in his abilities as the power forward continued to put himself on a pedestal. Interestingly, his exhibit of confidence took place for the second time this month as he backed himself as an all-time great earlier this year. When Devin Booker included KD in the Mount Rushmore as one of the top four players ever, the 2014 MVP proudly proclaimed, “I like that”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adryanashton/status/1743786456475156488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At times, the Washington-born even showcased glimpses of his conviction on the court. The Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs once witnessed that firsthand as he walked up to the veteran to express his disagreement over a ‘superstar foul call’. “He looked at me straight like this. He said, ‘I’m god rook,'” the youngster later revealed.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1iYrgIMqy3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

All these instances put into focus the superiority complex of the icon fueled by his success. Since entering the league in 2007, Durant has exceeded expectations while reaching the status of superstar of basketball. Thus, his words carry an immense volume despite conveying an apparent harshness at times. After all, The 2008 ROTY has been able to walk the walk frequently.

The unique dynamics between Kevin Durant and the NBA Twitter community

The exchanges between the NBA All-Star and the fans have always revealed the enigmatic nature of KD’s character. During his time with the Brooklyn Nets, a follower once raised question marks over his leadership, stating, “I see you really can’t lead a team on your own”. “I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself,” the 2x Finals MVP replied on that occasion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1376163839364972553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This relationship between him and his doubters allegedly acts as a source of motivation for the forward. Ironically, he once shed light on this matter while interacting with the NBA Twitter community last year. “Hate drives me. Too much love will kill you,” Durant declared publicly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1671194038572306432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, KD seemed to have found his inspiration from the concerns around him. That’s why, to this day, he continues to make his presence felt online through his evidently controversial actions. In the end, this approach might have played a key role in his rise to stardom as the Slim Reaper has zero intentions of changing it.