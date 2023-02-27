Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Heat? 76ers Release 7ft All-Star’s Availability Update Against Jimmy Butler and Co.

The Philadelphia 76ers, led by star center Joel Embiid, currently stand 3rd in the East with a 39-20 record. Only three teams in the entire league have a better record: The Celtics (44-17), Bucks (43-17), and Nuggets (43-19). In their recent matchup against the Celtics, who are up till now considered the strongest contenders, proved that Embiid is quite capable of turning any game favorable for his team.

With James Harden as the current primary ball-handler, Embiid’s role now is more focused and has a definite direction. The Beard has been a key feeder and is averaging over 10 assists a game. His presence as a facilitator has made Joel ‘The Troll’ Embiid all the more lethal offensively. Fortunately for Philadelphia, Embiid is not listed on the team’s injury report. He will certainly suit up against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Sixers lineup will feature Joel Embiid

Embiid is a sensational offensive and defensive force. He is easily the most valuable player on the team and has been a legitimate MVP contender this season. What makes Embiid so lethal is his size combined with his agile skillset which is rare for a center of his build. Joel Embiid is a capable shotmaker who can alternate from playing like a classic big man and is also capable of making mid-range fadeaway jumpers.

27 points

18 rebounds

6 assists

6 blocks Joel Embiid. MVP. pic.twitter.com/790oBS0gbY — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 24, 2023

On the defensive end, standing at 7ft, Embiid is a fearsome shot blocker. His recent 6 block night against the Grizzlies only reinforces his image as a dominant enforcer. He can battle almost anyone in the air and likely emerge victorious.

Embiid’s stats this season

Embiid’s numbers this season are praiseworthy. He is averaging an incredible 33.1 points per game, tied with Luka Doncic as the most ppg in the league. Moreover, Joel is averaging 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. It will be fascinating to see how he performs against the Jimmy Butler-led squad tonight

