“Would Like to Be a Goalie”: Paul George Joins Messi Mania, Confesses Desire to Face Inter Miami Superstar on the Soccer Pitch

Messi fever has hit its peak in America and everyone wants their piece of the GOAT. LA Clippers superstar Paul George is no different. In an episode of his podcast, when asked which athlete he would like to go up against, PG 13 mentioned Messi’s name saying that he would love to don the gloves and go up against the Inter Miami forward. Messi has made his mark on the biggest stages at the most crucial moments. Hence, it isn’t much of a surprise to see him tearing up the MLS with his guile and superior IQ. With already 11 goals in the new league, he’s shown yet again why he’s such an elite athlete irrespective of age or platform.

PG13 is no scrub either and it’s his competition to go up against the best athletes in the world that sets him apart from his peers in the league. However, to go up against one of the best forwards to ever play the game, as a goalkeeper, it takes a different skill set. Luckily for PG, he ticks most of the athletic boxes whether it’s frame, reflexes, or arm strength and he surely does tick the mental boxes having played in plenty of high-pressure games. George went into detail about his desire on ‘Podcast P with Paul George’.

Paul George’s desire to face the GOAT

American television star and co-host Jackie Long pulled up a clip of Jimmy Butler playing against world number 1 Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz for fun. He followed it up by asking PG who would he go up against if he had to choose to compete with an athlete in a different sport. George replied, saying he would like to go up against Messi as a goalie, purely for the experience of competing against one of the game’s living legends.

His co-hosts laughed it off saying that he might get his hand broken but George respectfully stood his ground, saying that he had a chance. However, when they dug deeper asking him how many shots he would block out of 10, he candidly said that he might not block any, considering Messi makes professional keepers look silly.

He added by reiterating the fact that he was purely doing it for an experience. Considering PG’s frame, athletic build, and his ability to play under the brightest lights without getting phased, gives him a considerable chance in proving a good matchup to Messi.

Here’s a quote from George’s podcast,

“ I’m super competitive. But I’m not going to disrespect other people and their sport…. I would find it highly disrespectful if someone said they’d beat me at basketball if they can’t play basketball. For the experience, I’d like to be the goalie against Messi…… I think I got a chance…. Jackie: He might break your fingers…. PG: He might… 10 shots how many are you blocking PG: He make professional goalies look silly so I might not block any. But we are talking about the experience.”

This is yet another indication of why George is heading toward Hoop Hall, his ability to compete and test himself against the best, irrespective of the territory or conditions. Plus, considering how the game has evolved, NBA players have a better chance of competing in other sports rather than vice versa, due to their build and frame. Gone are the days of bruising big men who couldn’t move beyond the post, now you have 6 ‘9’ forwards like PG moving like gazelles. His desire is not just for Sccer but also for the NFL.

George’s NFL claims

Being a two-sport athlete like Dion Sanders or Bo Jackson can be extremely taxing and not everyone is suited to fitting both shoes, not even the greatest. However, that doesn’t stop athletes such as Jimmy Butler, Petr Cech, or Michael Jordan from trying to compete in other sports, whether it’s for entertainment or professionally.

Modern-day NBA stars however seem to be adept at most sports they try, due to the high level of skill required to be able to play in the modern game. Their reflexes and frame help translate to other sports, giving us an insight into how competitive the league actually is, talent-wise.

Paul George, in a nod to this fact, compared NBA athletes to NFL pros and laid out the differences, talking about how they would find it a lot harder to transition considering their size and skillsets rather than vice versa.

“I don’t think any football player could cross over to the NBA, our game is completely skilled. I think for an NFL guy to be able to play in the league, they gotta be hell of a shooter because otherwise we’re not gonna guard you, you can’t shoot. That athleticism, that strength, that means nothing if you can’t shoot the ball in our league.” – George on Podcast P with Paul George.