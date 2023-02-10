Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Knicks? 76ers Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA MVP Runner-up  

Feb 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) returns up court against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid has been playing out of his mind this season. Averaging 33.3 points per game, JoJo has been unstoppable. The 76ers are 3rd in a stacked eastern conference and it is all thanks to the star big man.

But ahead of the game against the New York Knicks, Philadelphia sports fans want to know if the Cameroonian will be available for the game or not.

Sitting just 4 games behind the 1st seed, it will be a race down to the last game and home-court advantage will be crucial. To get that, the 76ers will need Embiid.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs the New York Knicks? Philadelphia 76ers Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest, Joel Embiid remains listed as Questionable. His decision is game time and it will remain to be seen whether they play him or not.

Joel did feature against the Celtics in the last game despite being listed as questionable. And with wins becoming more precious, chances are he plays against the Knicks tonight.

The rest of the team looks fit and ready. Jalen McDaniels also might make his debut for the 76ers tonight.

Embiid’s monster stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Joel Embiid has been stellar for Philadelphia this season. He has been putting up MVP numbers once again. 33.3 points per game and 10 rebounds with 4 assists means he is the focal point of the 76ers offense.

He has scored 50 twice this season, including a career-high 59. With a trusty aid in the form of James Harden, it remains to be seen how much of a push the 76ers can make this postseason.

