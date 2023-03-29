Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Sixers Release Injury Update for MVP Frontrunner

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are back home after a four-game road trip. It wasn’t a successful trip for the Sixers, who were the hottest team in the NBA before hitting the road. Losing three out of their four contests, Joel Embiid and co. fell back to the 3rd seed, with the Celtics now 2.5 games ahead of them.

Facing the Denver Nuggets, Embiid was rested by the Sixers to let him rest his calf. This resulted in a 116-111 Nuggets win.

Heading home, Joel Embiid would really want to suit up tonight. Even though Embiid is ahead on the MVP ladder, many people have tied their odds. This comes after he ducked the contest against Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid are currently tied as the favorites to win NBA MVP 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/3gBQRzZdHH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2023

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable tonight

Having missed the game against the Nuggets with calf tightness, Joel Embiid is back on the injury report for the Sixers tonight.

Sixers vs Mavs injury report lists Joel Embiid and James Harden as questionable. Maxi Kleber and Frank Ntilikina are also listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/vzn31AdHwk — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 28, 2023

This doesn’t come as a surprise though. Teams do tend to list the players they ‘rest’ as questionable for the next game or so as well. This way they avoid fines for the same. We can very much expect the Sixers’ MVP to suit up tonight as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving come to town.