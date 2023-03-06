Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pacers? 76ers Release Injury Report for 6x All-Star 

Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) works the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is on a tear this season, fourth on the MVP ladder and taking the 76ers to third place in a tight Eastern Conference. As the season’s tail end comes in, fans want to know if the Cameroonian will play tonight vs the Pacers.

The 76ers have been in immaculate form. They just snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game win streak and are looking to solidify their duo’s chemistry.

Joel Embiid and James Harden also recorded 30 points and 10 assists in the same game. So will the dynamic duo continue to play together?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Philadelphia 76ers release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report from the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid is NOT listed on it. He will be fit to play the game against the formidable young team of Indiana.

#Sixers forwards Tobias Harris (bruised left calf) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #Pacers. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2023

However, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are listed as questionable. Without the two, it might be a tougher mountain to climb for the Sixers. But Joel and Harden are more than capable of beating anyone.

Joel Embiid’s stats in 2022-23

Joel Embiid this season has been scintillating. 33 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game are simply unparalleled.

No center in the NBA is making a scoring impact like he is. He is second on the scoring title leaderboard and 4th on the MVP Ladder. Will he make a push for it late on in the season or are his goals centered around making it to the NBA Finals?

