Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Injury Report (December 28th)

The Philadelphia 76ers are on 2-game skid and will hope to break the losing streak tonight when they take on the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the job wasn’t hard enough on paper as it is, they are likely to take to the court without the help of one of their best assets.

Joel Embiid missing game time is nothing of note to be fair but the 76ers’ dependency on him does make life complicated for their fans. Embiid had notably only been a part of 13 games this season. Embiid had started the season with a lot of promise, playing in 4 out of the first 5 games, but that spirit seems to have waned due to fresh injuries.

A knee soreness had forced Embiid to miss 9 consecutive games earlier in the season. He would return against the Atlanta Hawks on November 30, but wouldn’t be part of a back-to-back game until December 12. Things seemed to have stabilized for him, at least to some extent, during those couple of weeks. Unfortunately, turns out it wasn’t sustainable.

Make no mistake, when Embiid played, the former MVP reminded everyone why he’s still rated so highly. He scored 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the 114-106 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. He would then drop 31 points in a little over 30 minutes against the Chicago Bulls, but unfortunately, it would again be in a losing cause.

While Embiid’s performances have boosted their morale, they haven’t translated to wins. The Sixers are now 0-4 in games that Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have featured in together.

With 16 wins and 13 losses so far, the Sixers are currently sitting precariously on 6th in an otherwise open Eastern Conference. They would really have liked to have Embiid step in and hope for a win this time, but it would appear his right leg isn’t going to permit that.

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid against the Chicago Bulls owing to a right ankle sprain and right knee management. Along with Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford have also been ruled out, former All-Star Paul George has been listed as Probable.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder have their own injuries to worry about amid their tough patch of games vs the San Antonio Spurs. But their 26-5 record and status as defending champions suggest they will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance.