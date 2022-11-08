“Nikola Jokic Is Thick And I’m The Smear On Top”: Jamal Murray Has An Interesting Choice Of Words When Talking About ‘The Joker’

Jan 7, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) consoles center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic share a camaraderie that very few pairs of teammates have. The two have revitalized an ailing Denver Nuggets, since their arrival at the franchise.

Nikola Jokic was drafted as the 41st pick in the 2014 draft by the franchise, while the Denver Nuggets opted for Jamal Murray as the 7th pick in the 2016 draft. Needless to say, the pair have transfigured the team.

Jokic has gone on to ameliorate his game year in and year out, on a consistent basis. The Nuggets center clinched the NBA ‘MVP’ honors in 2021 and 2022. Placing himself in an elite company as one of only 11 members to achieve the coveted accomplishment.

He has well established himself as a true pioneer of the game, with his remarkable vision and exquisite range of passing. There has never been a Center in the league’s history kindred to the ‘Joker’.

The pair have established a phenomenal relationship between themselves. which have propelled the Nuggets’ chances at an NBA championship.

Jamal Murray calls himself Jelly, labeling the Nikola Jokic as ‘peanut butter’!

The Denver Nuggets were victorious on Monday night, overcoming the San Antonio Spurs. The victory has catapulted them to the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Speaking to the media post-game, in light of their 115-109 victory over the Spurs, Murray was asked about his thoughts on being labeled as ‘peanut butter and jelly’, alongside his Nuggets compatriot, Nikola Jokic.

“You gotta be peanut butter, bro… cause you’re thick” Jamal Murray says Nikola Jokic is the peanut butter of their PB&J combo 😂 (via @katywinge) pic.twitter.com/tQZ2zDwpS1 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 8, 2022

Needless to say, it made for an fascinating interaction. Murray stated-

“I’m Jelly right?..Yea I mean that looks like peanut butter over there.”

The reporter then proceeds to ask the ‘Joker’ the same.

“He did not clarify, but you definitely Jelly? Joker how do you feel about peanut butter and jelly nickname with Jamal?”

Jokic curiously responds-

“What I am?”

Murray, in turn states-

“You got to be peanut butter bro, because you thick. You heavy. I’m the smear on top.”

We really can’t get enough of this dish🥽#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cAREbi10e5 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 8, 2022

The pair’s cohesion has enabled the franchise to propound themselves as championship contenders once again, making the playoffs for the past four consecutive years. It goes without saying their time will come soon enough.

What is the realistic expectation for the Nuggets?

The Nuggets currently possess a ‘7-3’ record in the talent-packed Western Conference.

With the ‘Joker’ solidifying himself as a ‘Top three’ player in the league right now, the franchise can look up to him to guide them. In addition, Murray’s return has provided a significant boost for the team, with the 25-year-old balling out currently.

Not to mention their ace in the hole, Michael Porter Jr. The American is a legitimate threat on the offensive end, with the 24-year-old, burdening the pressure on his shoulder, to help his teammates out.

Watch out for the Denver Nuggets, who are the dark horses for the NBA title.

