Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Clippers Release Injury Report For 2-Time Finals MVP

Kawhi Leonard was a non-factor in the Clippers’ close loss to Milwaukee last week. Fans will be looking forward to a revenge game tonight.

The Los Angeles Clippers have had quite the topsy-turvy season thus far. They had an easy run of games to start the season off, allowing them to establish a 21-15 record.

However, since that point, they went on a losing streak that dropped them below .500. It has taken some impressive displays of resolve for them to claw their way back to their current 31-26 record.

They’ve had to deal with the sporadic absences of their 2 superstars in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Despite the depth in their squad, their offense gets stagnant for large parts of games.

Getting Bones Hyland could serve as a shot in the arm for their offense, which still lacks playmaking. The Clippers also need some more shotmaking, having lost Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard at the deadline. It is unclear just how good Eric Gordon still is as a contributor.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks?

Coach Tyronn Lue revealed last night that Kawhi Leonard will be given a rest for their upcoming game. Leonard has not missed action for most of the past month following his comeback from injury.

Hi, Hello Kawhi Leonard is OUT against the Bucks with right knee injury management. The new guys are all out as well because the trade is pending. Don’t shoot the messenger and have a nice day! — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 10, 2023

In the absence of Kawhi, the bulk of their offensive responsibilities fall on Paul George. Given that their new acquisitions have still not been formally traded yet, they will need the likes of Norman Powell and Terance Mann to step up as well.

Losing Kawhi hurts the Clippers direly on both ends of the court – especially against Giannis. The Bucks are on a 9-game unbeaten streak right now. Though they will be on the second night of a back-to-back set, they should still be favored.

Kawhi’s stats this season

For the season, Leonard’s stats are a bit down as he’s been subdued by a minutes restriction. He’s compiling averages of 22 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

However, he’s rounded into better form of late and is now up to his usual All-NBA form. Over his past 9 games, Kawhi has averaged 28.8 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.