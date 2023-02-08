Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Clippers Release Injury Update for 6ft 7” Star

Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the biggest surprises in the West. #4 in the standings with a 31-26 record, Ty Lue’s boys are merely 1 game away from the 3rd spot. With the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George making a return to the lineup, the team is looking like a favourite to emerge victorious from the Western Conference.

The LA-based franchise was recently on a 6-game Eastern Conference road trip. Having lost only to the likes of the Bucks and the Cavs, the Clippers would go on a 4-2 record.

Barring the single clash at home the LAC had on Jan 28th, Leonard and co. haven’t played a game at the Crypto.com Arena in almost 3 weeks. However, after an exhausting couple of weeks on the road, they finally fly down to California for a 3-game homestand.

Also Read: Savannah James, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri Congratulate Lakers Star on Making NBA History

Is Kawhi Leonard playing against the Dallas Mavericks?

Owing to an ACL injury, Kawhi missed out on 26 games this 2022-2023 season. However, in the games he’s suited up, he’s averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

The numbers don’t look as impressive, however, keep in mind that the 6-foot-7 forward missed out on the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Plus, the Klaw elevated his game now that the foot seems to be well-rested. In the month of January, in 12 games, the 31-year-old went on to put up 27.7/6.2/4.

Kawhi Leonard finished as a finalist for Player of the Month for January. Nikola Jokic won it. In January, Kawhi Leonard averaged… 27.7 points 54.6% FG

6.2 rebounds 45% 3PT

4.0 assists 91.8% FT

1.9 steals — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 2, 2023

For those wondering, Kawhi is healthy and will be suiting up for the Clippers-Mavericks clash. While the Mavs are playing without Luka Doncic, it is a great chance for LAC to grab their 32nd win of the season.

Having a relatively tough next five matchups, PG 13 and Leonard will need to step up big time.

Also Read: LeBron James Tells Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA, He is Taking Himself Against Anybody