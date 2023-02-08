“I’m the Best Ever”: LeBron James Tells Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA, He is Taking Himself Against Anybody

The Kid from Akron, 39 years after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took over as the NBA’s top scorer, has finally broken the record to become the #1 scorer in the world’s top basketball league. LeBron James now feels comfortable in saying he is the best to ever play this game.

As the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in LA, all eyes in the basketball community and some more, including celebrities, were fixed Tuesday night for it to happen.

All of them hoped for the 38-year-old to score at least 36 points to achieve the feat. He accomplished it by the end of the third quarter, with KAJ also witnessing it from the sidelines. And after the game, Shaquille O’Neal from the sets of Inside the NBA asked him the question everyone would have wanted to ask him on his big night.

LeBron James tells Shaquille O’Neal he has always felt like he’s the best

If one is as close to a GOAT debate as LeBron James, they should be considering themselves the best in the lot, whatever might be the fact. And The King did just that when Shaquille O’Neal asked from the sets of Inside the NBA if achieving this feat makes him the GOAT.

.@SHAQ: “Does this now make you the greatest player of all time?”@KingJames: “I’m gonna take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game. … I always feel like I’m the best to ever play this game.” pic.twitter.com/5mzrZ59GTG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

This might be the most confident he has been while answering this question. And why wouldn’t he be? It took him 20 seasons of grind to reach here. That includes only the season he played under 55 games.

As unrealistic as it sounds for a sport with a decent amount of physical contact to get you a severe injury on any given night (no dig at AD), the 19x All-Star has been the definition of consistency and longevity.

Although for a GOAT, it’s pretty demeaning for him that every time he achieves such feats his team losses the game.

NBA Twitter brings up an astounding stat of the NBA’s top scorer

LeBron’s 38-points last night might have brought a lot of joy to him, his family, and maybe for the casuals, but the true Lakers fans weren’t so happy about it because the Purple and Gold lost its 30th game of the season having won only 25 thus far.

And as it happened NBA Twitter came with a stat that showed how since he broke into the top-4, passing Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Karl Malone, the Lakers lost each of those games where he achieved those feats.

Let’s hope he and the Lakers start winning now that the scoring record is out of his mind. If this 133-130 loss against OKC would not hurt his ego and make him lead his team to a winning streak, it would be such a shame.

