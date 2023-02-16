Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs the Clippers? Will 2023 All-Star Starer Make Suns Debut Against Kawhi Leonard?

Feb 14, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant slaps hands with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns, after handing the Sacramento Kings a loss, are now preparing to host their Californian contempraries, the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s been three games since the Suns acquired Kevin Durant. In that stretch, the 2021 NBA Finalsts have recorded a 2 wins and a loss.

Their sole loss came against the Atlanata Hawks right after the trade, when they were just getting used to their new roster. However, since then, they re-grouped and won their next two games. The Suns recorded a big win over the 3rd seeded Kings.

This win puts the Suns just a game behind the Kings, and an inch closer to the 3rd seed.

As the Suns prepare to host Kawhi Leonard and co, fans wonder whether tonight will be the night they see Kevin Durant in his new jersey.

Also Read: Mikal Bridges Equals Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in 45+ Point Games In His 3rd Game As A Net

Kevin Durant will NOT play tonight

Kevin Durant started the 2022-23 season with insane form. He was one of the top candidates for winning the MVP honors. However, the entire thing came to a rest when KD suffered an MCL sprain mid-January. In the 39 games he played this season, KD averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 56/38/93 shooting splits.

This injury was initally supposed to keep him out for four weeks, but it’s been longer already. As per reports, he will be out until the All-Star break.

The same was backed by the Suns’ latest injury report.

Terrence Ross is available for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 15, 2023

Kevin Durant will yet again be OUT, and will miss another chance to face Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Also Read: “Board Man Gets Paid!”: The Kawhi Leonard Taunt Immortalized After His Championship With Toronto Raptors

Who replaced KD in the All-Star Game?

On January 26th, Kevin Durant was announced as an All-Star starter from the East. This was his 13th All-Star selection. It was expected that Durant might return in time for the weekend of festivities. Sadly, the same did not happen.

As a replacement, the NBA selected Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors to replace him.

The updated NBA All-Star 2023 players pool following injuries to Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williams #NBAAfrica #NBA pic.twitter.com/AYGseK8F5f — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) February 11, 2023

At the same time, they promoted Joel Embiid to a starting spot, which, in my honest opinion, should have happened right from the start.

Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant were named starters for the All-Star Game, the NBA announced. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will not play due to injury. pic.twitter.com/hGIvLe07Ng — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2023

While KD misses yet another All-Star Game, the fans are currently more excited to see him play his first game in a Suns jersey. Whenever it does happen, it will be the best thing to happen to the Suns.

Also Read: “LeBron James Can’t Depend on Anthony Davis”: Report Indicates NBA’s Scoring King Is Frustrated With His Co-Star