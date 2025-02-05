mobile app bar

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Against the Thunder (Feb 5th): Injury Update on Suns Superstar Ahead of Trade Deadline

Prateek Singh
Published

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs as he watches a replay of his teammate Suns’ guard Devin Booker (1) being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in overtime at Moda Center.

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs as he watches a replay of his teammate Suns’ guard Devin Booker (1) being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in overtime at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have lost two games in a row and are now gearing up for arguably the toughest team in the league. The Suns are slated to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center tonight.

KD has been listed on the team’s official injury report as ‘Doubtful’ due to his left ankle sprain. He is the only player on the report for the Suns. During the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 36-year-old was seen walking awkwardly during a timeout. If the Suns want to break their losing streak, they’d need the help of their premier superstar against the Thunder.

The 15-time All-Star is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. KD has missed 10 games so far this season and the Suns haven’t been able to hold the fort down in his absence. They are 1-9 without KD. The Suns have a 25-24 overall record and are ninth in the West.

Durant is also on the brink of a personal milestone. The forward is 26 points away from the 30,000-point mark. KD will soon become the eighth player in NBA history to have more than 30k points. His possible absence for the upcoming game is also being seen as a hint towards a possible trade.

Several teams have shown interest in acquiring KD, with the Golden State Warriors being one of the front runners. The rumor is that the GSW wants to reunite the 36-year-old with his former teammate Stephen Curry in search of another championship. So far, no concrete evidence has come out regarding the teams pursuing KD.

However, following the Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic trade, the rumors have become stronger. With the trade deadline approaching, the next few days are going to be exciting for KD’s fans.

