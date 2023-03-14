Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Injury Update on Phoenix Suns’ 13x All-Star

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant missed out on putting the show against his former team last night as the Suns lost against the Warriors 123-122 at Chase Center. Although the arena is different, KD had the opportunity to silence the Dub Nation for the first time since his departure in 2019.

The Slim Reaper had several moments in the Oracle Arena (Warriors’ previous home court) that the fans would remember forever. For some reason or the other, he had not played any of the road games against the Warriors in 3 years.

And as he rolled his ankle last week during a pre-game workout session in Phoenix, he again missed out on his opportunity to get a tribute from the Warriors franchise on Monday. But will he be available to take on the Bucks tonight? Let’s find out.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co?

There has been no update by the Suns yet about the injury report which might mean no addition or subtraction, meaning, Durant might miss another game alongside Landry Shamet who is out until later this month.

If there is a miraculous update, we will keep you posted. But as of now, there are no chances of him playing against Giannis’ Bucks as he is due for a re-evaluation after next week.

Suns fans will have to wait a bit longer to see KD perform

Since making his debut in the game against Hornets Durant averaged over 26.7 points, 7.3 boards, and 3.7 dimes in three appearances all of which resulted in wins.

However, it will have to wait a little longer for the roofs of the Footprint Center to be blown off by the 4x scoring champion of the NBA. Meanwhile, the fans and the Suns’ franchise would be hoping this to be the last injury break Durant will need to fully recover.

