Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Michael Jordan’s Team Could Be the First Victim of The Slim Reaper-led Suns

As the Phoenix Suns try to climb back the leaderboard in the West, they might get a major boost to their squad with the possible comeback of Kevin Durant on Wednesday against the Hornets.

The Slim Reaper last played a game in the second week of January against the Miami Heat where he sprained his MCL. A lot happened since then.

KD followed Kyrie Irving’s path to say goodbye to the team he thought he’d lift his next championship with. However, the former Nets forward joined the Suns and has been practicing with his new teammates for the past two weeks.

The Suns are 3-3 since the transfer deadline and need Durant to get wins on a consistent basis. Will he be playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Let’s find out.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Hornets?

The Michael Jordan-owned team has a 20-43 record, is now without LaMelo Ball, and might not present a threat to the 4th placed team in the West. However, the Suns would want their new addition to start in a game that doesn’t ask a lot from him.

And so, tonight will be the debut of Kevin Durant in the Phoenix Suns uniform, as per the team’s expectations.

Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut tomorrow in Charlotte.

Considering everyone else apart from Landry Shamet is healthy for the Suns, their starting line-up would look like an All-Star team, much like the Warriors’ line-up looked with KD in it.

The Suns’ probable lineup against the Hornets

There is no reason for Monty Williams’ side to rest anybody or be without any of their stars on the hardwood tonight. So, expect the Suns to try the line-up which they would be using in the post-season.

What will it look like? Chris Paul would be playing behind Devin Booker in the backcourt, while Torrey Craig and Kevin Durant would be the wings behind DA. Sounds scary, doesn’t it?

Let’s find out how they make it work on the court.

