Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors Release Injury Report ahead of Star-Studded matchup

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11 )shoots during warm ups before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the most anticipated matchups, the Phoenix Suns host the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors.

An exciting battle for fans to witness the Warriors face the Suns tonight. The two powerhouses are 2-1 respectively in their 3-games so far. Many had the two teams battle it out in the recent WCF. However, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks would ambush all these plans.

Despite having the most successful season (64-18) in franchise history, the Suns lost a Game Seven at home against a relatively inexperienced Mavericks in the WC semi-finals. On the other hand, the Warriors would reclaim their position on top of the heap, winning their 4th title in 8-years.

Nonetheless, fans will get to see the two teams battle it out in their first meeting this season tonight. While the Warriors are coming off a win against the Kings, the Suns handed the Clippers their first L of the season. As the two teams released their injury reports, doubts lured over Klay Thompson suiting up for the game, given his minutes restriction.

Warriors release injury report ahead of the contest against the Suns at Phoenix.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

According to FanNation, the Golden State Warriors are missing Patrick Baldwin Jr (G-League), Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Anthony Lamb (G-League), and Ryan Rollins (G-League).

Thus one can expect Klay to be present at the tip-off. Nonetheless, his minutes remain non-disclosed. Coming off two catastrophic injuries, the four-time champion is yet to shake off the rust completely. Playing 23.3 MPG, the Warriors guard is currently averaging 14.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 3.0 APG.

Steve Kerr said they’ll bump up Klay Thompson’s minutes gradually: “He won’t be much more over 20 minutes or so.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 22, 2022

According to LINEUPS, the Suns are favorites to win the game and will have their usual starting-5 present. Thus one can expect fireworks.

The Phoenix Suns are missing Jae Crowder (not with the team), and Ish Wainright (lower back pain).

Klay Thompson stats vs Phoenix Suns.

Having a 25-5 record against the Suns over his 12-year NBA career, Thompson should be confident going into the game tonight. During these meetings, the 32-year-old averaged 20.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG, shooting an impressive 43.8% from the 3-point line.

It will be interesting to see the Thompson-Booker matchup.

