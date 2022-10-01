Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight? Will The Splash Brother Take on the Washington Wizards for the Second NBA Japan Game

Warriors’ Klay Thompson will miss the second NBA Japan Games as well, will suit up once the team is back in the Bay

The Golden State Warriors are having a blast in Tokyo, Japan! The defending champions begin their title defense with two preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards. The NBA Japan Games are a good way the NBA can indulge their Japanese fans and spread the love for the league and the game.

Klay Thompson and the rest of the Dubs are having a fun time exploring the city between games and practices. Today, the team partook in a 3-point challenge between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a.k.a, the Splash Brothers and Jordan Poole and Moses Moody.

The Warriors beat the Wizards 96-87 in the first game. James Wiseman, who is returning from an injury himself, had a big game.

73% FG Only 23 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/guM4n5olAB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 30, 2022

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

The Warriors’ sharpshooter did take part in the 3-point contest today. However, his playing status would be the same as the first game.

No Klay Thompson in either Japan game. Steve Kerr said it’s about being cautious based off his two-year absence and this condensed early part of preseason. They want to ease him into action after the trip. Jordan Poole will start tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2022

Talking about the same, Klay explained how he’s going through a ‘mental block.’

Klay Thompson didn’t play pickup this summer. Called it a “mental block” he will eventually get over because of torn Achilles in summer ball. But that’s slowed his preseason ramp up. Called next week a “big week” as he revs back up for regular season. Here he is explaining it pic.twitter.com/0ZCCmWYFO1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

In case you don’t know, Klay injured his Achilles in November 2020 while he was playing in a pickup game at a practice facility. This affected the Warriors’ star more than he’d expected. The team is trying its best to support Klay and ease him back in the process. There is no need for them to rush him right now, and they know it.

If it means a healthy campaign, missing a few preseason games is worth it.