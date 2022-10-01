full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight? Will The Splash Brother Take on the Washington Wizards for the Second NBA Japan Game

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight? Will The Splash Brother Take on the Washington Wizards for the Second NBA Japan Game

Raahib Singh
|Sat Oct 01 2022

Warriors’ Klay Thompson will miss the second NBA Japan Games as well, will suit up once the team is back in the Bay

The Golden State Warriors are having a blast in Tokyo, Japan! The defending champions begin their title defense with two preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards. The NBA Japan Games are a good way the NBA can indulge their Japanese fans and spread the love for the league and the game.

Klay Thompson and the rest of the Dubs are having a fun time exploring the city between games and practices. Today, the team partook in a 3-point challenge between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a.k.a, the Splash Brothers and Jordan Poole and Moses Moody.

Also Read: Klay Thompson, Who is Missing the NBA Japan Games, Loved ‘Humbling’ Jordan Poole With Splash Brother Stephen Curry in 3-point Contest

The Warriors beat the Wizards 96-87 in the first game. James Wiseman, who is returning from an injury himself, had a big game.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

The Warriors’ sharpshooter did take part in the 3-point contest today. However, his playing status would be the same as the first game.

Talking about the same, Klay explained how he’s going through a ‘mental block.’

In case you don’t know, Klay injured his Achilles in November 2020 while he was playing in a pickup game at a practice facility. This affected the Warriors’ star more than he’d expected. The team is trying its best to support Klay and ease him back in the process. There is no need for them to rush him right now, and they know it.

Also Read: Steve Kerr Claimed 32-year-old Klay Thompson, Who is Out for the NBA Japan Games, Can Shoot Till He’s 75

If it means a healthy campaign, missing a few preseason games is worth it.

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR, and his love for Stephen Curry and the Warriors made him stay. Raahib enjoys reading, watching movies, and exploring new things during his free time.

Read more from Raahib Singh