“Kevin Durant Was in College”: Ridiculous LeBron James Streak Has Fans in Utter Disbelief

LeBron James continues to amaze the NBA fanbase just days away from his 39th birthday. As if leading the Los Angeles Lakers to win the inaugural NBA Cup wasn’t enough, another fascinating achievement of the four-time NBA Champion has started to gain traction on the Internet. In his 21st year in the league, the Lakers superstar has managed to retain a streak that dates back to Kevin Durant’s college days back in Texas.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Stathead/status/1736804821213045049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A recent post by Stathead on X(formerly Twitter) featured the longest active double-digit scoring streaks in NBA history. LeBron James topped the list by a country mile with an incredible 1175 games under his belt. The sheer ridiculousness of the stat soon made it viral on NBA Twitter with fans finding it hard to digest the numbers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1737040050540454008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

HoopsHype chimed in on the discussion, pointing out some bizarre information. “KD was in college the last time LeBron failed to score in double digits in the regular season. James Harden was in high school,” they wrote on X.

This prompted a flurry of reactions from NBA fans. One fan found it hard to believe that he was a toddler the last time Bron didn’t score in double digits, “Do you really mean to tell me I was 5 years old last time lebron didn’t score 10+”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoop_pt3/status/1736835781841346984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other users also expressed their surprise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/abioladblogger/status/1737041096457286110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/b_RoY7/status/1736808532388065355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The stat displays LeBron James’ incredible consistency in the NBA. While the NBA has been cracking down on players for taking it easy in the regular season, the King’s numbers prove just how seriously he takes the regular season games. NBA analysts had predicted a conservative output from James this season because of his age. However, LeBron has been averaging MVP-caliber numbers and spearheading the Lakers’ resistance in a stacked Western Conference.

LeBron James scored single digits in the playoffs almost a decade ago

While his double-digit scoring streak in the regular season is unbelievable, LeBron’s postseason streak is nothing to sleep on. The four-time Finals MVP’s last single digit performance in the playoffs came against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in May of 2014, per StatMuse.

Bron scored 7 points in the game against the Pacers. However, he has not repeated his underwhelming performance since then. The soon-to-be 39-year-old is averaging 25.2 points this season.

It will be interesting to see how long the King can maintain his impeccable form as he nears 40. However, NBA pundits and fans have stressed on numerous occasions this season, and even before that, the need for Anthony Davis to step up to the plate to increase LeBron’s longevity on the floor.