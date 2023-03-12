HomeSearch

Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Dillon Brooks’ Call-out For Him To Play Against Grizzlies, Then Misses the Game

Akash Murty
|Published 12/03/2023

Image credits: USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks has decided he will be more consistent and efficient with his blabbering mouth than he could be on the hardwood with the basketball. The Grizzlies guard might be having his worst career numbers efficiency-wise, but it is not enough for him to catch a break on trash-talk, his tides turned towards Kyrie Irving recently.

As the Mavs’ new guard was questionable to play tonight because of foot soreness (or personal reasons), Brooks evaluated it to be a perfect moment to jump on the 2016 champ for something he said when he was with the Nets.

Kyrie held his own. For the moment at least.

Kyrie Irving clapped back at Dillon Brooks

Uncle Drew has been a menace off the court over the years, but the thing he is not is a trash-talker who targets players much better than him (well, there are only a few) and tries playing more with heads than basketball.

However, he did respond to Brooks after his call-out for him to play.

But, as things stand, neither he nor Luka Doncic is going to show up.

That’s all Brooks would have needed. Just watch him after the game, if, the Grizzlies win it.

Is Kyrie Irving’s no-show concerning?

Dallas fans would have had a great sigh of relief when Doncic’s reports came out and there was nothing concerning with his thigh. However, Irving is now out with foot soreness.

An injury on the foot is a tricky one and might create a problem for their postseason run if it really is an injury. Given, how teams handle the day-to-day availability of players these days, it might not be concerning at all.

