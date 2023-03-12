Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Dillon Brooks’ Call-out For Him To Play Against Grizzlies, Then Misses the Game

Dillon Brooks has decided he will be more consistent and efficient with his blabbering mouth than he could be on the hardwood with the basketball. The Grizzlies guard might be having his worst career numbers efficiency-wise, but it is not enough for him to catch a break on trash-talk, his tides turned towards Kyrie Irving recently.

As the Mavs’ new guard was questionable to play tonight because of foot soreness (or personal reasons), Brooks evaluated it to be a perfect moment to jump on the 2016 champ for something he said when he was with the Nets.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about. He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.” Dillon Brooks on hoping to play against Kyrie Irving today 😳 (via @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/uf16Yaka3Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

Kyrie held his own. For the moment at least.

Kyrie Irving clapped back at Dillon Brooks

Uncle Drew has been a menace off the court over the years, but the thing he is not is a trash-talker who targets players much better than him (well, there are only a few) and tries playing more with heads than basketball.

However, he did respond to Brooks after his call-out for him to play.

Kyrie Irving, informed that Dillon Brooks says he hopes the Mavs’ new All-Star guard plays tonight: “Of course.” https://t.co/KpqHhYk95K pic.twitter.com/ZUGNEnRBT4 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2023

But, as things stand, neither he nor Luka Doncic is going to show up.

Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) AND Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are out for tonight’s Mavs-Grizzlies game. pic.twitter.com/ERNq6W3ELo — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 11, 2023

That’s all Brooks would have needed. Just watch him after the game, if, the Grizzlies win it.

Is Kyrie Irving’s no-show concerning?

Dallas fans would have had a great sigh of relief when Doncic’s reports came out and there was nothing concerning with his thigh. However, Irving is now out with foot soreness.

Jason Kidd: “The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that. Hopefully, he’s not out too long.” https://t.co/0Brle071pr — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2023

An injury on the foot is a tricky one and might create a problem for their postseason run if it really is an injury. Given, how teams handle the day-to-day availability of players these days, it might not be concerning at all.

