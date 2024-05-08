Sean O’Malley Suggests Conor McGregor’s Jealousy Triggered Verbal Exchange Over ‘Not Signing Their Management Company’

Sean O’Malley has dropped a bomb by claiming that Conor McGregor wanted him to sign for his sports and entertainment company. The entire fiasco started with Ryan Garcia’s PED scandal when VADA found traces of Ostarine in his blood. This same substance was previously found in O’Malley’s blood test in 2018. In light of such a development, ‘The Notorious’ called out both fighters for being cheats before offering to fly them out to Ireland for a spar.

At first Sean O’Malley was confused as to why Conor McGregor dragged him into the picture. Yet, he soon revealed something that very few people were aware of. ‘Sugar’ recently sat down for an interview with Bradley Martyn for his podcast Raw Talk on YouTube. While on the podcast, the champion revealed the reason behind McGregor’s jealousy, saying

“He’s probably geeked out, jealous. He wanted me to sign with their management company, I didn’t want to, so he sees me blowing up, so.”

Sean O’Malley claimed that Conor McGregor wanted him to sign for McGregor Sports and Entertainment, an offer that he subsequently turned down. Nevertheless, it all worked out for the Irishman since he ended up buying a minority stake in BKFC through the same company.

Well, O’Malley was confused by McGregor’s behavior since he still looks up to the 35-year-old for inspiration. However, the admiration seems to be fading as ‘Sugar’ recently mentioned how he was actively wishing for McGregor to lose his next match.

Sean O’Malley responds to allegations that he is sad after the Conor McGregor call-out

It is no secret that Sean O’Malley has always looked up to Conor McGregor. He has often compared himself to the Irishman and is determined to reach such a level of fame and success. However, the call out from ‘The Notorious’ changed everything, as in a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, ‘Sugar’ spoke about his views on the Irishman, saying,

“Oh yea, f*ck Conor. I’ve seen a lot of people being like ‘damn, I bet Suga’s sad’… I was more sad than mad…Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I’m turning up, I’m changing up real quick. F*ck Conor.”

Even O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, spoke about how Conor McGregor had been the 29-year-old’s favorite fighter for a long time. It must have surely been a bittersweet feeling to get called out by your role model. Then again, this is the sport of MMA where anything is possible as Sean O’Malley is now rooting for Michael Chandler to finish the Irishman at UFC 303.