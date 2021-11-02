“Is LeBron James playing against Jalen Green and the Rockets tonight?”: The Los Angeles Lakers deliver official injury report, list the King as Questionable for the matchup

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James listed as Questionable for the matchup against the Rockets tonight, his tweet says otherwise

The Los Angeles Lakers prepare to host the Houston Rockets for a second straight match. They faced the Rockets day before, on Halloween. The Lakers got the best of that match, winning the contest 95-85. The Rockets cut down the Lakers’ 28 point lead to a mere 10 point lead to end the game. Outscoring the Lakers 31-20 in the 4th, they gave the 2020 NBA Champs quite a scare for a minute.

Carmelo Anthony saved the day for the Lakers, providing a huge boost off the bench. He led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. Russell Westbrook scored 20 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished 9 assists. LeBron James was all over the place, scoring 15 points, grabbing 7 boards, dishing 8 assists, getting 4 steals, and blocking a shot. Anthony Davis scored 16 points and secured 13 rebounds.

LeBron James listed as Questionable, puts up a tweet saying otherwise

The Los Angeles Lakers truly changed their destiny when they convinced the King to leave the Cavs, for the second time. He came over to the Lakers in 2018, and has brought them a championship since. However, he has also suffered quite a few injuries, which have limited his playing time and games. In 2018-19, he suffered a groin injury, which limited him to only 55 games. In the Bubble season, James played 67 games. Last season, he played only 45 games out of 72, being out due to an ankle injury.

Looks like that ankle injury has not stopped troubling the King, who is yet again on the injury report. He already missed 2 road games because of the injury.

Dwight Howard is still questionable with the same neck stiffness that kept him out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/POxNO0CjOC — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 1, 2021

Even though he is listed as Questionable, he put out a tweet last night, which indicated otherwise. From the looks of it, we can assume the King is suiting up tonight, and planning to help the Lakers stay unbeaten against the Rockets this season.