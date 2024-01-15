Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Thunder? Injury Update On Lakers Superstar Ahead Of Western Conference Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a loss during their recent lone-game road trip against the Utah Jazz and now travel back to California for a four-game homestand. Going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the clash at the Crypto.com Arena is expected to be an action-packed contest. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are expected to be the favorites entering the matchup, fans will hope that LeBron James is available to help snap the Lakers’ two-game losing skid.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been very unfortunate as they have been riddled with injuries so far this campaign. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, several key players have missed out on numerous games. This doesn’t seem to have changed either as the Purple & Gold listed four players on their injury report ahead of the fixture against a soaring OKC side.

Joining Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish is also out for the clash with a knee injury. Whereas, while Anthony Davis is listed as a “probable”, LeBron James has been mentioned as “questionable” (Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jovanbuha/status/1746695328085217308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LeBron has been dealing with this ankle injury for quite some time. Being the physically gifted athlete that he is, James played a few games through the injury. However, Darvin Ham and Co. believed that giving James rest for the Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup would be the more beneficial choice. While a day off must have helped Bron rejuvenate, the Los Angeles side suffered a tough 125-132 loss against Lauri Markkanen and co. Now, with the Lakers in dire need of a win, the Lakers may just include James in the starting lineup, despite his injury concerns.

LeBron James has missed out on only 4 games in Year 21

LeBron James can be characterized as nothing less than a physical anomaly. His performing at the highest level in his 21st professional campaign was something that not many enthusiasts and analysts could’ve predicted. Amidst this brilliant stretch, LeBron has also managed to defeat the infamous Father Time, as he has missed out on only four out of the first 40 games this season.

In the 36 games that Bron took the floor, the four-time champ has been putting up historic numbers. Playing more than 34.3 minutes per game, he has been averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists.

In the four games that the 6ft 9” forward has been out, the Lakers have had a woeful 2-2 record. While they have defeated struggling teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, the LeBron-less LAL have suffered deeply disappointing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a franchise in incredible form at the moment, as they proudly sit second in the West. That said, if LeBron James were to suit up tonight, considering that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been added to the team’s injury report, the Lakers would have a strong chance of emerging victorious.

Sitting 11th in the West at the moment, a win would help Darvin Ham’s boys improve to a 20-21 record. Whereas, a loss could be deeply detrimental, as it could result in the Lakers possibly tumbling down to the 12th spot.