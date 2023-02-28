HomeSearch

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Lakers Release Injury Report for 4x Champion

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 28/02/2023

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) lays on the floor injured as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) checks on him during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader has suffered an injury and fans want to know if the superstar will return to the court in time for the Grizzlies game.

As the Lakers pick up much-needed momentum, it is looking more likely by the minute that they may make the playoffs. They came back from a 27-point deficit against the Dallas Mavericks, showing how well-oiled they really are.

But without their talismanic superstar, it will be a tough ask. How long is he out for and what is the issue?

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? Los Angeles Lakers Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report and insider sources, LeBron James is listed as OUT for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The King is said to have aggravated his right ankle injury.

Several sources report that the injury will take a few weeks to heal. This means the Lakers will have to rely on Anthony Davis to help them over the line.

Initially, his issue was listed as a right foot “soreness”. But since then league insiders have spoken about it at length.

The extent of LeBron’s injury

Shams Charania gave us a lot of details over the evening.

And James himself took to Instagram to express his frustration. He posted this on his story.

As the NBA season heads into its last 21 games, it will be critical to see LeBron back in action sooner rather than later.

