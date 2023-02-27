“That can be draining too”: Damian Lillard Elucidates Importance of Support on Warriors 2015 Finals MVP’s Podcast 

Feb 23, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) smiles on the bench during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard is the type of player who is built differently. No super teams, no forming teams with other all-stars or all-NBA players. He does things differently. Each time you hear him talk, you can tell.

In a recent interview or shall we say, sit down with Andre Iguodala’s podcast team, he elucidated his thoughts on the current culture. How he didn’t like players forming teams and why it was important to do things on your own.

Lillard has been one of the torchbearers of players being part of the team they were drafted to and showing loyalty. So much so that he has become a beacon for that movement. But there is more to it than meets the eye.

“That can be draining too”: Damian Lillard is a big proponent of loyalty but speaks fiercely about the challenges.

Damian Lillard, in Andre Iguodala’s podcast, said, “That can be draining too, sometimes you (have)gotta support people, and you gotta perform and you gotta be a(an) ear”. The point of the argument was that despite being loyal, you need to understand your teammates.

That is how you keep everyone around. And more than that you need to care about them. On the topic, Lillard said, “that takes care, you can’t care about somebody cause NBA players are smart.”. Which is true to a great extent.

Lillard was talking about a lot more and he covered a lot of points. He talks about the difficulty of being there when moves go wrong.

Dame: Why the Portland Trailblazers point guard is an enigma for Portland

It is no surprise that Lillard is so outspoken about being cemented in one place.

Recently he said that everyone should be cautious about him winning a chip with the Blazers because that would spell doom for everyone else.

“They better pray I never win a championship for the Blazers.” Damian Lillard has a message for his haters 👀 (via: @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/fmHRYxbAxp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 24, 2023

In the entire league, there is only one other player we can think of who has something similar in terms of credentials. Giannis Antetokounmpo. And both have spoken about teaming up. But, which one will leave their home? That’s a question, best left unanswered.

