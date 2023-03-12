LeBron James Sends Subliminal Messages About His All-Time NBA Status With Cryptic Video of Huge “Mountain Animal”

LeBron James and a picture of the Mountain Goat he posted on his Instagram

We know one thing, LeBron James likes to speak in tongues. More often than not, he has chosen to send out bizarre and long-worded messages to signal something. While he recuperates from an ankle issue, he decided to head to the mountains. Here, we think he did a little soul-searching.

How do we know? Well, just take a look at his latest post on Instagram. James not only put a video of an animal that looks scary but also added a caption that is mystical.

Yes, he may say he has been lifting weights, in a log cabin no less. In the same breath post a video of a mountain goat. Is LeBron trying to tell us something here?

LeBron James’ latest Instagram post is cryptic and mystical

Since passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, James has solidified his place in the debate for the greatest player of all time.

And we think he is feeling some way about it. He captioned, “DAMN IT!!! Can’t even rehab properly w/o the paparazzi all in my grill! Relax man!! Just trying to get right so I can get back out there with my guys! Anyways as you can tell I’ve done nothing but lift massive weights while gone away since I can’t get on the court yet! In due time. See y’all soon!”

The video shows a massive mountain goat and is LeBron subliminally trying to tell us that the animal represents him? We can’t be too sure.

The new look Los Angeles Lakers are looking good!

The Lakers, in absence of LeBron James, are surprisingly playing well. They beat the Toronto Raptors despite Anthony Davis getting stifled in the paint.

With a 33-34 record, they are now inching closer to the playoff spot. And with a very narrow gap till 5th seed, who knows, where this team might end up.

Once LeBron is fit and healthy, we can expect to see the Lakers turn it up a notch. Is a deep playoff run incoming? We can’t be too sure. Let’s hope the King channels the mountain goat’s magnificent aura and is healthy for the postseason first.

