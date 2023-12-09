Will LeBron James Play Against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Final Despite Calf Contusion in Left Foot?

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James left many fans concerned after he picked up a left calf contusion injury during the In-Season Tournament fixture against the Phoenix Suns last month. During the match-up, with 4:22 left in the first quarter, LBJ drove to the basket, but Kevin Durant’s knee unintentionally hit his left shin. However, the persistent James still put up 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, as the Lakers prevailed 122:119.

The joy of winning was somewhat superseded by the picture of the 4x MVP limping to the locker room. He informed reporters that his shin was sore. As a result, he ended up missing the Lakers’ bout against the Portland Trail Blazers. This absence cast a spell of doubt upon the following fixtures.

Ahead of the In-Season Tournament Final tonight, the NBA’s injury report tabbed him as “Probable”. However, as The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported, LeBron has been listed “questionable” ahead of most games since his injury. So fans don’t have a lot to worry about his availability in the In-Season tournament Final against the Indiana Pacers.

There is no way that the All-Time Leading Scorer is going to miss out on the biggest game of the Tournament. After all, it is his will that has carried the Lakers thus far. In the Tournament’s MVP race, James is only second to Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, who has registered a mind-boggling 28 points and 13.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, King James is averaging 26.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

LeBron James propelling the Lakers to glory

LeBron James has been carrying the Lakers throughout the tournament. The 38-year-old knows when to take over the game. In the tense 106-103 win against the Suns, he notched 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. He scooped up 15 points in the fourth quarter as well, once again flashing his clutch game. In the Lakers’ impressive 133-89 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, in the Semi-Final, James ended up with 30 points in less than 23 minutes.

These moments show that LeBron still remains an MVP-caliber player in the league, even before turning 39 in a few days. The Lakers have also stepped up their defense and just like the 2023 Postseason, they have been shutting down squads completely in the deciding quarters.

This has all been possible because their leader is firing on all cylinders. Against the Pacers, they will need this magic too as Haliburton and co. are averaging over 130 points.