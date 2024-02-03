Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Knicks? Feb 3rd Lakers Injury Update for West All-Star Captain

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue with their road trip in the Northeast as they make their next stop in New York, taking on the Knicks. The Lakers have all the momentum in the world after their surprising win against the Boston Celtics in their previous matchup at TD Garden. With no LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup, a shorthanded Lakers squad took down the best team in the league. However, this still begs the question, will LeBron James be available against the Knicks tonight?

As per the February 3rd injury report released by the Lakers, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as ‘questionable’ for the matchup at Madison Square Garden. James’ status being updated to ‘questionable’ is a good sign for fans. However, the Lakers superstar hasn’t fully recovered from the peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle that has been bothering him for the last few months. On the other hand, AD’s status is also questionable due to “Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy & Left Hip Spasm”.

LeBron James was not in the lineup against Boston. The King sat on the bench, cheering on his teammates at TD Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers led by the likes of Austin Reaves ran circles around the entire Boston Celtics squad. Reaves’ 32 points will give fans new hopes despite concerns regarding Davis and LeBron’s availability.

James was just named the captain of the West for the upcoming All-Star game. This will be LeBron’s 20th All-Star game, a milestone many fans and celebrities would want to witness. Therefore, fans are also keeping an eye on LBJ’s injury status before the All-Star Weekend.

On the other hand, the Jalen Brunson-led New York Knicks have been a force to reckon with in the East. They have overtaken the Philadelphia 76ers to take the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-17. Even though Julius Randle will be out for Saturday’s contest, the LA side will need LBJ and AD to maintain their .500 record against a resurgent Knicks side.

The Lakers will need LeBron James to get past the Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the 9th spot in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record so far. Despite the efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, L.A. hasn’t been able to make many strides when it comes to their performance. The NBA trade deadline is only days away and there is a strong chance that the Lakers may end up making a big splash with a blockbuster trade.

The New York Knicks are currently on a nine-game winning streak, looking to make it 10 with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether LeBron James suits up at Madison Square Garden or not, it would be an interesting matchup nonetheless to see if the Lakers can pull off another upset as they did in their previous matchup.

Tune in to see as the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM (ET) on ABC.