Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs The Pacers? Lakers Superstar’s Injury Report Following Clutch Knicks Win

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been carrying quite the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers this 2022-23 season. After averaging over 30 points last season and missing the play-in tournament, he’s once again averaging over 30 points as a 38 year old while the purple and gold remain towards the bottom of the standings.

Granted, Anthony Davis would miss 5 and a half weeks of play due to a foot stress fracture after having played like one of the top big-men in the league but even with AD back, James needs to be at the top of his game every single night for LA to have a chance.

The Lakers have gone an even 4-4 in their last 8 games with their win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden being a nail-biter till the end. James would drop 28 points, grab 10 rebounds, and dish out 11 assists in the 129-123 win.

Will LeBron James play tonight?

LeBron James missed the game prior to the Lakers-Knicks one which was against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The reasoning for this was said to be ankle soreness. After having played 43 minutes against the Knicks and 44 minutes against the Boston Celtics, it’s safe to say that he could very well be rested tonight.

ESPN has ‘The King’ listed as ‘day-to-day’ and so his availability will most likely be a gametime decision, depending on how he feels that tonight. Given that the game is against the Indiana Pacers, fans who came to see James ball out in person may not get a chance.

On the other hand, the Lakers need every single win they can get as there are only about 30 or so games left for each team in the league currently. So seeing LeBron take to the floor wouldn’t be surprising either.

