“Is LeBron James The Biggest Hypocrite of All Time?”: Big Cat Questions Lakers Star Supporting Shannon Sharpe’s Shenanigans vs Ja Morant And Co

Shannon Sharpe gained some notoriety for confronting Dillon Brooks and calling him too small to guard LeBron James recently.

One of the most tumultuous events of this NBA regular season thus far was the faceoff between the Grizzlies and Shannon Sharpe. The Pro Football Hall of Famer chirped quite a bit with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams.

The incident escalated to a point where Sharpe had to be escorted into the tunnel during halftime. He was, however, led back to his courtside seat, where he proceeded to see out the remainder of the Lakers’ come-from-behind win.

Later that night, LeBron James defended his biggest fan during the post-game presser. He spoke quite quotably about his relationship with Shay Sharpe and how they get along well.

Big Cat descends on LeBron James for his perceived hypocrisy

Tommy Alter asked Big Cat to spell out his biggest storyline from the NBA season thus far. Without hesitation, the Pardon My Take host went right at LeBron James:

“Well, is LeBron just the biggest hypocrite of all time? Can we just say that real quick? Being like ‘I ride with Shannon Sharpe 365 days, 366 on a leap year.’ all that stuff? He kicks people out of games for saying things to him on the sidelines!”

“You can’t say do both. You can’t say ‘Don’t step to Shannon Sharpe’ and tweet like ‘Don’t f**k with me’ was a mood and then also when you have a game in Indiana in February and someone’s like ‘LeBron, you’re overrated!’ you’re like get these people out of here.”

“There was a lot of conversation about how fans interact with players, which I’m all for. Because I do think there should be more of a separation between the players and the fans.”

“But Shannon Sharpe – if he’s a regular guy, what’s LeBron saying then? If that’s not Shannon Sharpe and he’s just a normal dude and he’s talking s**t to LeBron that way, do you think LeBron’s like ‘Oh, that’s okay!’?”

Can LeBron and his Lakers make a late playoff surge?

As things currently stand in the Western Conference, there are as many as 13 teams in the hunt for the 8 playoff spots. The Lakers sit at the back of this bunch at the 13th spot with a 23-26 record.

LeBron did well to keep them afloat over the past 6 weeks or so. He raised his scoring average significantly and won the LakeShow quite a few games on his own.

With trusted lieutenant Anthony Davis back, Russell Westbrook playing relatively well off the bench and more reinforcements incoming, one can expect the Lakers to be buoyed by their current situation.

The Lakers are only 3 games behind the 4th-seeded Pelicans at the time of writing. With 33 games of the season remaining, one can quite realistically see the Lakers making the playoffs – perhaps even wresting homecourt advantage if things fall into place.

However, there’s not much of a chance that James leads his Lakers too far in the playoffs. The Western Conference is once again a Murderer’s Row, and there are teams with much better depth than the Lakers.