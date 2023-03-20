Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 4x All-Star

Luka Doncic, the Slovenian phenom has been out of action for the last few games and the Dallas Mavericks have suffered without him. Even their clutch win vs the Los Angeles Lakers a night ago was something out of the storybooks.

As the Mavericks host the Grizzlies, the MFFL wants to know if he will feature tonight. The race for the playoff spots is tightening and there are questions surrounding the legitimacy of the Mavericks’ contention this season.

While it may not look like it, having a player like Luka Doncic certainly elevates them to a highly dangerous team. There are expectations that Luka will start playing soon. But fans are eager and want to know the latest on the passing savant.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs the Memphis Grizzlies? Dallas Mavericks Release injury report ahead of the home game

As per the latest from Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been upgraded from Out to Questionable. This is great news for the home fans as they can expect Luka to maybe suit up.

Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s in Memphis. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 19, 2023

Kyrie Irving who featured in the last game is also listed as Questionable. The Mavericks would prefer both players on the floor and you can fully expect them to feature despite their status.

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Luka Doncic has been on a tear this season. Right before his injury, he was leading the league in scoring. And at just 24 years old, he is averaging superb numbers.

Splits of 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8 assists per game are nothing to be scoffed about. Add to that 1.5 steals every game and you have an all-round player who is impacting both sides of the floor. While his defensive acumen and hustle may need work, it is no secret that Doncic is different.

He may not have cemented MVP credentials this year but expect him to attack it with full force come next season. For now, he will be hoping to lead his team to a deep playoff run, but let’s see how that pans out.