Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Kings? Mavericks Release Injury Report For 4-Time All-Star

Now that Kyrie Irving is a member of the Dallas Mavericks, their fans will be itching to watch him share the court with Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks have been mired in a playoff seeding battle for quite some time now. 13 of the NBA’s Western Conference teams have the ability to make the postseason as things stand.

Dallas figures to be at a good spot amidst all this, currently seeded 4th. The Mavericks have a 31-26 record so far this season, and look likely to establish home court advantage in the first round.

Much of this can be attributed to the work of Luka Doncic, who’s been sensational this year. Every NBA fan already knew just how capable he was, but he’s embarking into new territory this season.

For practically the entire season thus far, Doncic was the NBA’s leading scorer – both by total points and by averages. The Slovenian is on course for a stat line that can rival every NBA legend’s best season.

Luka Doncic Playoffs Career Stats: 32.5 PPG

9.3 RPG

7.9 APG

1.5 SPG

0.5 BPG

47/37/69% — 2nd Most PPG behind MJ pic.twitter.com/B7ktp77oet — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) February 11, 2023

However, the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t quite get going as a team into the early weeks of February. They remained toothless on offense when Luka sat, with all of their offensive ranks plummetting.

The tide seems to have turned with the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, however. The #1 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft has fit in seamlessly, playing an important role in 2 wins.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Kings?

Luka Doncic is going to need more time to get back to NBA action. Dallas Mavericks medical staff ruled him out of their first game of a back-to-back set in Sacramento last night.

Mavs have officially declared Doncic out tonight, as he told us a couple hours ago probably would be the case. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 10, 2023

All the signs point to Doncic staying on the bench for their 2nd game in 2 nights. Dallas managed to fend off a second-half surge from the Kings last night, despite a floundering offense.

Luka Doncic’s stats this season

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game so far this season. The 23-year-old has career highs in field goal percentage (50.4%), 3-point percentage (35.3%) and steals per game (1.5).

Luka is also getting to the line at a career-high clip of 11.3 free throw attempts per game. He could easily get back into the lead for the scoring title sweepstakes if he continues at this rate.