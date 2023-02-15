“Stephen Curry over Patrick Mahomes”: Stephen A Smith Reasons Picking 4x NBA Champion Above 2x Super Bowl Winner

Ever since the Kansas City Chief won the 2023 Super Bowl, sports enthusiasts have been comparing Patrick Mahomes to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

With both the superstars being some of the greatest ever in the respective games, their resumes are as prestigious as they can get. While the NFL quarterback is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, 2-time Super Bowl MVP, and a 2-time NFL MVP, the NBA’s 3-point king is a 4-time champ, 1-time Finals MVP, and 2-time league MVP.

During a segment on ESPN’s First Take, the panel discussed the careers of Steph and Patrick. Taking turns in stating which of the two makes their sport more exciting, Stephen A Smith picked the 9-time NBA All-Star. SAS said:

Both of them have made their respective sports incredibly exciting… But for me, it’s always going to be Steph Curry from the standpoint that he’s revolutionized the game of basketball. You see the 3-point shoot as the weapon that it is. This man is the greatest shooter I’ve ever seen in my life. I’d say he’s the greatest shooter god ever created. Steph Curry is my answer.

NBA & NFL Twitter react to Stephen A Smith’s pick

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA and NFL Twitter erupted with reactions.

curry, he literally changed the game and the way he shoots is like no one we’ve ever seen — Nikko A Raftes (@Nraftes3) February 15, 2023

I feel like mahomes just have a really good coaching staff. Put moahomes on the bears and we wouldn’t be talking about him — luis filipe tavares 🇨🇦🇵🇹 (@eh_fili) February 15, 2023

Mahomes easily lol. Not even close — RUI FANATIC (@therealselena23) February 15, 2023

People would gather to watch @StephenCurry30 warm up. just saying. — Lee Jia Jun (@Jiajunleee) February 15, 2023

Stephen Curry in the 2022-2023 season

The Golden State Warriors are having a horrific season. Sitting in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings, the defending champs are far from looking like one of the frontrunners to win the 2023 title.

Steph, who has been injured and missed out on 20 games this season, was having a terrific individual campaign despite the team’s struggles.

Playing 34.6 MPG, the 8-time All-NBA team has been putting up 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Dub Nation will hope that the Chef soon makes his return, in order to boost the SF-based franchise’s playoff chances.

