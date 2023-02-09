How Long Did Larsa Pippen Date Malik Beasley? Is She Still Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan?

Malik Beasley is on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers following a blockbuster deal that revolved around Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. Beasley was actually teammates with D-Lo in Minnesota before being traded to the Utah Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade and the two will be reunited once again on the Lakers.

However, with all the hoopla surrounding D-Lo and Westbrook, many astute fans have pointed out one overlooked aspect of this trade: Malik Beasley is on the same roster as Scotty Pippen Jr. The reason for why this is significant is because Beasley was tangled up in an affair with none other than Scotty’s mother, Larsa Pippen, not too long ago.

Scotty Pippen Jr is currently on a two-way contract with the Lakers that allows him to play for both the NBA team and their G-League affiliate. There is a stipulation however where he’s only allowed to play 50 games in the NBA. The rest 32 need to be in the G-League. If he wants to play in the Playoffs, his contract needs to be converted to a standard one. He currently makes $502k a year.

How long did Malik Beasley date Larsa Pippen?

The situation between Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen got complicated pretty quick after photos of them holding hands and walking together surfaced in December of 2020. This was fine for the Real Housewives alum but Beasley at the time, was married to Montana Yao and the two even share a child.

Malik Beasley and Scottie Pippen Jr. Are now teammates… This is Beasley with his mother pic.twitter.com/96qUEXTZQO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 9, 2023

This all stemmed from Beasley commenting on a post Larsa put up on Instagram where he wrote, “I just want to take you out on a date and treat you like a queen.”

They would reportedly date for about 4-5 months, with ‘Us’ confirming that they had split in April of 2021. In the midst of it all, Scotty Pippen Jr took to social media to say, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

In the aftermath of it all, Malik Beasley would put out a lengthy post where he asked for forgiveness in quite the interesting manner in May of 2021.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

In a bizarre turn of events, Larsa Pippen has found herself in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan. And for those who haven’t connected the dots yet, Michael was Scottie Pippen’s teammate on the Chicago Bulls, with Larsa sharing 4 children with him and having been married to him until their divorce in 2018.

Larsa stated in 2021 that she was looking to ‘avoid dating athletes’ and she did just that by dating the son of the greatest athlete of all time. It started in September of 2022 when they were spotted grabbing lunch together.

This soon escalated into a full blown romance that became official on Instagram last month with Larsa posting a picture of them together in front of a decorative Michael Jordan jersey made of flowers. They are still dating as of February 2023.

