Is Shaquille O’Neal Among NBA Players Who Are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many interests, but what are his religious beliefs?

Shaquille O’Neal is amazing in a lot of ways.

His NBA career was something that even some of the best big men today could only dream of emulating. And then of course, after ending his playing career, he becomes one of the most successful businessmen in the world, with a current net worth of $400 million.

Among these businesses is a Hookah bar that he decided to buy one night because he didn’t want to drink after his ‘Inside the NBA’ shoots, but still wanted something to do.

Speaking of which, however, is that decision not to drink one that he came to for his own personal reasons? Or was it his religious beliefs that stopped him from doing so?

Also Read: LeBron James, Who Couldn’t Make A Play-In Tournament in 2022, Demanded Lakers Get Their Respect 2 Years Ago Today

Shaquille O’Neal is indeed Muslim

Yes, it turns out Shaquille O’Neal does indeed have some Muslim heritage, and it is a way of life he has chosen.

He has admitted many times that he one day intends on visiting the Mecca, a place that is barred from anyone that doesn’t belong to the religion that worships it.

So, while it probably wasn’t much of a shocker to many that he isn’t a Jehovah’s Witness, this fact will probably come as a surprise to many.

All we can say is, we’re happy for the man that he is following his passion, and religion as… religiously as he is.

Shaquille O’Neal has never had much of a liking for Alcohol

While Shaq has probably had more than a few sips of alcohol in his lifetime, he was never a big fan of it.

The reason for this is he was once caught drinking beer by his father when he was 13.

Infuriated, his father then made him finish the whole six-pack he’d taken the beer from, an incident Shaq admitted not only made him hate beer, but all alcohol for a long, long time.

Also Read: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Availability Update Doesn’t Fill Fans With Too Much Hope