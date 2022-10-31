Stephen Curry, Who Bought an $8 Million Condo to Avoid Traffic, Surprisingly Waived Interest From Luxury Apartment

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stretches during a break on the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is one of the biggest names in the NBA, and rightly so. The 6’2 guard changed the way the game is played and showed us all a whole new method of winning. The Warriors’ star did all of that while ending his franchise’s 40-year championship drought.

Since then, Steph has won 4 NBA Championships. As expected, the Warriors rewarded him for his hard work with big bucks. In 2017, Steph became the first NBA player to land a $200 Million contract. In 2021, he became the first to land 2 $200 Million+ contracts.

When the Warriors shifted bases from Oracle Arena in Oakland to Chase Center in San Franciso in 2019, Steph used his massive wealth to buy a house just as extravagant. Steph and his wife Ayesha purchased a $31 Million mansion in Atherton.

However, his Atherton Mansion was causing too much of a commuting issue for the Warriors’ star. So he bought an $8 Million condo in the Four Seasons Private Residences.

Stephen Curry pulled out of $8 Million Condo Deal

In 2020, Stephen Curry was reportedly buying a condo on the 30th Floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences.

However, since then, a different report has been brought to light. According to a report in the San Francisco Business Times, the Warriors’ star and his wife’s names do not appear on any of the 13 deeds that have been signed for the units. Only 13 of the 146 units of the Four Seasons Private Residences have been sold, and none of the deeds had either of the Curry’s names or any of their LLCs mentioned.

The Currys might have pulled out of the deal and instead invested in the Orlando property they just purchased this summer.

Should Steph’s property in Orlando worry Warriors fans?

Earlier this year, Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, purchased a $2.1 Million house in Winter Park, Orlando.

As expected, this sparked rumors of a possible change to the Magic for Steph. However, Warriors fans can relax and not worry about the same. The house that the Currys purchased was for an undisclosed family member.

Steph is locked in with the Warriors till the 2025-26 season and has always expressed a desire to retire with the Warriors only.