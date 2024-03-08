“It’s 2085 And LeBron James Is 100 Years Old”: Kevin Garnett Poses A Hilarious Hypothetical Regarding The Lakers Star’s Longevity

LeBron James‘ incredible longevity is already unprecedented and has shown no signs of slowing down. Leading his team’s charge in his 21st season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still playing at an All-NBA level. Fans and analysts have been expecting the inevitable downward spiral in stats and impact, but James has defied all odds and remains one of the best players in the league. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett expects the four-time MVP’s reign of terror to continue but may have exaggerated it by suggesting he could play until he’s 100 years old.

Garnett shared comedian Will McFadden’s video on his Instagram story in which he goes through a hypothetical scenario where James never retires from the NBA. McFadden predicted that in 2030, 45-year-old LeBron James will surpass 50,000 points and win his sixth NBA title alongside his son Bronny. He then claimed that James would win his sixth MVP award in 2035 at age 50, and in 2045, he’ll win his 10th NBA title alongside his son Bronny, and grandson Bron Bron at age 60.

McFadden’s hilarious hypothetical scenario skipped to 2055, where James will become the first senior citizen to win an MVP award in any major sport. The comedian then predicted the formation of an intergalactic tournament in 2065 played on Jupiter and James leading the Lakers to victory in the inaugural edition.

The video skipped to 2075, where James wins his 25th championship with the Lakers on a team made entirely of his great-grandchildren. The hilarious sketch ends with another prediction from McFadden, who says,

“It’s the year 2085 and LeBron James is 100 years old. He finally decides to retire after his 82nd season in the CBA, the Cyborg Basketball Association.”

Garnett sharing the sketch was an acknowledgement of James’ ludicrous career that still has no end in sight.

The Lakers superstar is putting up numbers that most greats would’ve been proud to average in their prime years. James may stretch his career until his 25th season in the league, which would be an unfathomable achievement.

LeBron James gets candid about retirement plans

While many believe LeBron James could play as long as he desires, the Lakers superstar revealed he sees the finish line. During the All-Star weekend, James was asked how much longer he envisions playing in the NBA. According to NBC Sports replied,

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that long.”

James also said he isn’t sure if he’ll embark on a farewell tour, as Kobe Bryant did during the 2015-16 season, or announce his retirement out of the blue, as Tim Duncan did in the 2016 offseason.

While James hasn’t put a date on his retirement plan, he did hint it won’t be until 2027. In a promotional video for Beats, uploaded by ESPN, the superstar’s wife Savannah says in a voiceover,

“Tell them you are not done until you play with your son. Then do it again.”

During the second sentence, the video cuts to Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son, who’ll be draft-eligible in 2026. The Lakers superstar is set to become a free agent in the 2024 offseason and is reportedly eyeing a three-year contract extension with the Lakers. All signs point to James playing until he’s played with or against both of his sons.