“Very Close To Cocky”: Anthony Edwards’ Demeanor Gets Examined By Draymond Green

It’s no secret that Anthony Edwards is often compared to Michael Jordan. However, it’s not just due to his game. His relaxed, yet somewhat mysterious demeanor is something that gives many flashbacks to the days of MJ. Some have chosen to criticize the player for this on occasion.

However, as Draymond Green explained, his personality is more important than most may think.

On any team he has been on, Edwards has been a star, due to how much talent he has. However, talent alone is never enough to be great. And yet, at the age of 22, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard already seems to be on the fast track to be remembered as an all-time great.

If Green is to be believed, this is all due to Ant-Man’s confidence in himself. On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, he said,

“He [Edwards] is confident as hell. And very close to cocky. But if you understand anything about greatness, you got to be very close to cocky in order to be great at anything. Because the belief is actually one of the things that separate you. Because most people can’t reach that level of belief in themselves. And so having that belief and being a little cocky is actually what separates him!”

Indeed. In any walk of life, if one believes that something will never come, it likely never will. However, where there is self-belief, there is a path to greatness.

In that regard, perhaps Edwards has had his path set straight for some time now. After all, as he explained on one occasion, he has been confident for a long time.

Edwards is just a confident person

During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Anthony Edwards sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews for an interview, where he was asked to explain his confident demeanor. With his signature grin of his, he said:

“I’ve always been confident. I grew up like that, playing in the backyard with my older brothers, never being able to beat them. As I got older, I just got really good at it… A lot of people be calling me cocky… It’s not cocky, it’s not arrogance. I’m just a confident person.”

Edwards’ demeanor almost seems a bit scary, considering just how assured he is of himself. As Draymond Green said, one of the rarest things to have is an almost delusional belief in oneself. It is what separates the great from the rest, and that’s why Edwards is already being referred to as a great.