mobile app bar

“Very Close To Cocky”: Anthony Edwards’ Demeanor Gets Examined By Draymond Green

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Very Close To Cocky": Anthony Edwards' Demeanor Gets Examined By Draymond Green

Draymond Green (L), and Anthony Edwards (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Anthony Edwards is often compared to Michael Jordan. However, it’s not just due to his game. His relaxed, yet somewhat mysterious demeanor is something that gives many flashbacks to the days of MJ. Some have chosen to criticize the player for this on occasion.

However, as Draymond Green explained, his personality is more important than most may think.

On any team he has been on, Edwards has been a star, due to how much talent he has. However, talent alone is never enough to be great. And yet, at the age of 22, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard already seems to be on the fast track to be remembered as an all-time great.

If Green is to be believed, this is all due to Ant-Man’s confidence in himself. On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, he said,

“He [Edwards] is confident as hell. And very close to cocky. But if you understand anything about greatness, you got to be very close to cocky in order to be great at anything. Because the belief is actually one of the things that separate you. Because most people can’t reach that level of belief in themselves. And so having that belief and being a little cocky is actually what separates him!”

Indeed. In any walk of life, if one believes that something will never come, it likely never will. However, where there is self-belief, there is a path to greatness.

In that regard, perhaps Edwards has had his path set straight for some time now. After all, as he explained on one occasion, he has been confident for a long time.

Edwards is just a confident person

During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Anthony Edwards sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews for an interview, where he was asked to explain his confident demeanor. With his signature grin of his, he said:

“I’ve always been confident. I grew up like that, playing in the backyard with my older brothers, never being able to beat them. As I got older, I just got really good at it… A lot of people be calling me cocky… It’s not cocky, it’s not arrogance. I’m just a confident person.”

Edwards’ demeanor almost seems a bit scary, considering just how assured he is of himself. As Draymond Green said, one of the rarest things to have is an almost delusional belief in oneself. It is what separates the great from the rest, and that’s why Edwards is already being referred to as a great.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these