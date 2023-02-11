Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Warriors’ Starting Lineup Likely To Not Feature 9x All-Star

Jan 27, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) encourages cheers from the crowd after making a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors come back home after a disappointing trip to Portland. Despite Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combining for 69 points, the Warriors fell short 122-125. For the second time this season, Stephen Curry missed a chance to play against Damian Lillard. Steph’s impact was clearly missed, and Blazers used it to their benefit.

This levels the season series between the two teams. The two teams will meet two more times again before the regular season ends.

Heading back home, the Warriors have managed to shake things up on the trade deadline. They moved James Wiseman and managed to re-acquire Gary Payton II.

Hosting the Lakers tonight, the fans want to know one thing. Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

Stephen Curry will not play tonight

Playing against the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry locked his knees with a player on defense. The same was a painful experience for the Warriors’ star, who went to the sidelines and left the game immediately.

A slo-mo look at Stephen Curry’s left knee injury from last night #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MoNIq58PSl — zach engberg (@nealberg96) February 6, 2023

Later, the Warriors updated that Steph suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/oqRW2VLk2e — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023

As of now, Steph has been ruled out till after the All-Star break. We’ll get more updates on his injury as time moves on.

For now, the Warriors’ fans have to wait, as Stephen Curry will miss tonight’s game.

Warriors’ potential starting lineup:

The Golden State Warriors, without Stephen Curry, might adopt a slightly larger lineup tonight vs the Lakers. Their starting lineup is expected to be:

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins

Kevon Looney

If Steve Kerr feels like it, he may swap out Looney for Jonathan Kuminga.

