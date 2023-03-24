Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Sixers? Warriors Release Injury Update for Contest Against Joel Embiid

Mar 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks off the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just finished a five-game road trip recently. After losing the first three games of the trip, Stephen Curry and company managed to win the next two. This helped them improve to a 38-36 record for the season. Their last win came over the Dallas Mavericks, with the defending champions edging a 127-125 result.

Stephen Curry has been incredible this season, yet again. The Warriors’ superstar has averaged 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season despite suffering two injuries. While the team’s record may not reflect it, but he still is one of the best players in the league.

Now as the raging Sixers come to town, fans wonder whether Steph will suit up against the MVP frontrunner or not.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

Warriors fans will be pleased to know that no player has been added to the injury report. This means that the same squad will be on the floor as the one who took on the Mavericks. This means that Stephen Curry will be on the floor for the Warriors tonight. On the other hand, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, and so is James Harden.

Joel Embiid and James Harden both listed as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. Nobody unexpected on Warriors side of injury report. Same players available as the Dallas game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2023

At the same time, the Warriors announced that Gary Payton II will practice with the team on Saturday, and has not been ruled out for the game against the Timberwolves.

Warriors announce that Gary Payton II will take full part in Saturday’s practice. His availability for Sunday against the Timberwolves will be determined after. His return appears imminent. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2023

While that does not affect the game against the Sixers, the thought of having GP2 back soon will excite a lot of Warriors fans.