NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals: Matchups for December 4th and 5th Knockout Games

It would be an understatement to say that the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament has been a hit. Ever since the group stage games started on November 3rd, we saw a level of intensity that has never been witnessed before this early into the season. Every Tuesday and Friday, we got to witness players pushing their teams to win games, all in order to make it out of their group.

With the final 8 group stage matches tonight, we now have our Quarterfinalists’ names. The teams making it out of the East are the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks as the wild cards. We have the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns as the wild cards from the West.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming games:

Quarter Final 1 of the In-Season Tournament: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

The knockout round for the In-Season Tournament begins in Indiana, as they host the Boston Celtics on December 4th.

Jayson Tatum and his Celtics would look to beat Tyrese Haliburton and his Pacers on the road. The game would broadcast on TNT starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Quarter Final 2 of IST: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

The knockout fight would shift to the West for the 2nd quarterfinal of the In-Season Tournament on December 4th. The Pelicans would make their way to Sac-Town to take on the Kings.

Zion Williamson and his Pelicans would look forward to continuing their hot form against De’Aaron Fox and his Kings. Having beaten the Kings twice already this season, the Pelicans would come in town hoping to kill 2 birds with one stone. Secure a trip to Las Vegas and win the season series all at once. The game would broadcast on TNT starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Quarter Final 3 of the In-Season Tournament: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks

After we get to know the first two teams that are headed to Las Vegas, the action would return to the East. Starting off the 2nd day of the quarterfinals, the New York Knicks would make their way to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on December 5th.

Jalen Brunson and his Knicks would make their way to Milwaukee to exact their revenge on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks. Having lost to them in the group stages, the Knicks would hope to come in and upset the favorites on their home court. The game would broadcast on TNT starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Quarter Final 4 of the IST: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

After getting the results from the 3 other Quarterfinals, we would return to the West one last time. The Phoenix Suns would make their way to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers for the final Vegas berth.

Kevin Durant and his Suns would take on LeBron James and his Lakers in a star-studded matchup. Having blown a 14-point lead earlier in the group stage, KD and the Suns would be looking to get even with the Purple and Gold. It would be a matchup full of fireworks, and what better place to have it than the City of Angels? The game would broadcast on TNT starting at 10:00 PM ET.