Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Warriors Release Availability Report for 9x All-Star

Jan 27, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) encourages cheers from the crowd after making a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors make their way to OKC tonight, as they get ready to face the Thunder. Stephen Curry and the squad came won two games in a row at home, and would like to extend a streak to three. After beating the Grizzlies and the Raptors, the Warriors are now on the road for their next three games.

Both the games went down to the final six games. While the Grizzlies’ game had a nail-biting finish, the Warriors made sure they put away the Raptors a little faster. They recorded a 129-117 win, and moved on to 25-24 record.

Stephen Curry recorded 35 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds as he led the charge for the 2022 NBA Champions.

As the team prepares to play the Thunders, fans wonder whether Steph will suit up tonight.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

A day before the Raptors Game, Stephen Curry was announced as a starter for the 2023 All-Star Game. This marked his 9th All-Star selection. Despite missing 11 games due to injury, Steph was nominated as a starter for the game.

While he took a moment to express his gratitude for the same, his biggest concern at this time is the Warriors’ record. For the same reason, he’ll be there on the court tonight when the Dubs face the Thunder.

The team’s latest injury report suggests the same. The only player on the report for tonight is Andre Iguodala.

Andre Iguodala is the only Warrior on the team’s injury report for tomorrow’s game in OKC. He’s been dealing with a right hip strain. Andrew Wiggins should be good to go. He was a full participant in practice today, and Steve Kerr said he “looked great” in the scrimmage. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 29, 2023

Andrew Wiggins is expected to return to the lineup tonight, which should give the Dubs a two-way boost.

Steph’s last-five game stats

In the last five games he’s played, Steph has averaged 33 points, 5.2 rebounds, and six assists. This just shows how well the Chef bounced back from his shoulder injury. Nearing 34 years of age, Steph is averaging 29.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists a game.

If the other players can keep pitching in like they have, the Warriors might make a late push and secure a comfortable playoff berth.

