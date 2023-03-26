Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Warriors Release Update Ahead of Matchup Against Anthony Edwards

Mar 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. It is a big matchup for the defending champions. The Warriors are tied with the Clippers for the 5th seed, and this win can propel them to the sole ownership of the spot. On top of that, the Dubs lead the Timberwolves 2-1 in the season series, and this win can help them lock the season series down. After their last contest, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will be looking forward to the matchup tonight.

Taking on the red-hot Sixers, the Warriors secured a 120-112 win, thanks to 33 points from Playoff JP.

Now, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, the Warriors are hunting for their 10th straight home win and their 4th win in a row. Will the fans see Stephen Curry suit up and help them secure a W?

Stephen Curry will PLAY tonight

The Golden State Warriors seemed to have found their form at the perfect time. With seven games left in the season, the defending champions are starting to show why they went all the way last year. On top of their good form, they also received some good news recently. Gary Payton II will possibly be returning to the lineup tonight.

Gary Payton II is probable for tomorrow’s game after practicing today. He’ll warmup with the intention of playing against the Timberwolves — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 25, 2023

Meanwhile, there are no additions to the injury report, which means Stephen Curry will play tonight.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves might get Anthony Edwards back when they come to the Bay.

There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2023

With the Wolves fighting to get to a playoff berth, this should be a fun contest at Chase Center tonight.